Early morning house fire in Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East.
Early morning house fire in Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East. Frank Redward
News

Home destroyed in early morning fire

Rachel Vercoe
by
25th Jun 2018 9:45 AM
WHILE the town was sleeping, four occupants were forced to evacuate after a fire began to burn in their home.

Ambulance, Police and Fire fighters were called to a house fire at Oscar Ramsay Drive in Boambee East around 12.45am today.

Ambulance media said they received reports of a house fire and the occupants, two adults and two children, had evacuated the building.

One patient was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with minor injuries.

More information to follow.

Coffs Coast Advocate

