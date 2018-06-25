Home destroyed in early morning fire

WHILE the town was sleeping, four occupants were forced to evacuate after a fire began to burn in their home.

Ambulance, Police and Fire fighters were called to a house fire at Oscar Ramsay Drive in Boambee East around 12.45am today.

Ambulance media said they received reports of a house fire and the occupants, two adults and two children, had evacuated the building.

One patient was transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital with minor injuries.

More information to follow.