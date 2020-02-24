Menu
David Patrick was fishing at Bribie Island on Sunday when a shark jumped out of the water to take a bit out of the shovelnosed ray.
Offbeat

Holy shark: Man’s shock as ripper catch bitten off

Ashley Carter
24th Feb 2020 11:15 AM
A BRIBIE Island man got quite the shock when a "big ass shark" took a chunk of a catch he'd spent almost 20 minutes reeling in yesterday.

David Patrick was fishing in the Pumicestone Passage on Sunday morning when he thought he'd lined up a decent catch.

After almost 20 minutes of trying to reel in the shovelnose ray, Mr Patrick said he got a sudden "mad dash".

David Patrick gave the head back to the “fish gods” after reeling it in.
"Then all of a sudden, boom, the shark jumped out of the water," he said.

"It was very good to see."

The shark, which Mr Patrick said was about 2-3m long, took a huge chunk out of the ray, leaving only the head.

After snapping a few photos to remember the day, Mr Patrick said he threw the head back into the ocean for the "fish gods".

bribie island shark
