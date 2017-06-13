Holy guacomole there's a new player in town

"LET'S have takeaway. Great. What are we having?” If this sounds familiar brace yourselves, there's a new player in town.

That vacant triangular patch of land in front of Bunnings, which according to Corelogic was sold for $600,000 in July 2016, is about to be transformed into taco heaven.

Tell your taste-buds the siesta is over; Guzman y Gomez is opening soon.

Ground has been broken and building is under way at this $2.5m development, and if the rain finally stops, construction should be completed on schedule by October 13.

Guzman y Gomez is a Mexican chain taking on the likes of McDonalds for your fast food dollar and Coffs Harbour is one of eight new franchises to open this year.

GYG opened its first store in 2005 and now turns over more than $150 million a year with 82 stores Australia-wide.

The Coffs Harbour store, on the corner of Cook Dr and the Pacific Hwy, will include an indoor restaurant and a drive through.

Dishing up the flavours of Mexico with burritos, nachos, fajitas, quesadillas, enchiladas and a salsa station; order at the counter, at the drive through or via the app.