Urunga SES unit works to free a cow which had become stuck in mud on the Kalang River.
News

HOLY COW: SES tasked to confronting scene

TIM JARRETT
9th Mar 2021 1:15 PM
In yet another example of the diverse role of an SES volunteer, the Urunga team was called to help a cow in deep distress on Monday.

The animal had become firmly stuck in the mud on the banks of the Kalang River at Newry Island following weeks of wet weather.

Referred to as a LARO (Large Animal Rescue Operation) State Emergency Service volunteers from the Urunga Unit worked for two hours to free the beast.

It had reportedly been stuck for days, and it was thanks to the assistance of a local with a tractor they were able to help as quickly as possible.

“It was bogged up to its belly in the mud and you could tell it had been there for a few days,” Urunga SES Acting Rescue Officer Mervyn Rose said.

“It was very emaciated and very exhausted. It didn’t put up a struggle at all.”

Urunga SES were tasked to a cow rescue yesterday on the banks of the Kalang River.
Mr Rose, a 40 year veteran of the SES, said that in NSW, under the State Emergency Rescue Management Act, domestic animals are covered for rescue.

NSW is one of the few states to mandate that the SES is the agency to provide assistance in this instance.

Mr Rose said the Urunga unit was very well equipped to deal with jobs such as these thanks to a long history of volunteers’ work developing bespoke equipment and continually striving for best practice in animal rescue.

“The NSW SES have provided a very high standard of training in this particular field,” he said.

Urunga SES is constantly on the lookout for new volunteers, particularly those with an interest in assisting with large animal rescues.

Those interested in joining should visit the NSW State Emergency Service website.

The rescue comes hot on the heels of a series of other animal rescues carried out in Coffs Harbour, one in which a parrot had to be rescued from power lines. 

