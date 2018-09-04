Menu
Dr Iwan Williams.
Business

Holistic doctors healing with the vitality of life

4th Sep 2018 1:30 PM

BELLINGEN Healing Centre's vision is to encourage and support their patients to experience the vitality of life and to realise optimum health as a natural state.

"We have a dedicated general practice with a number of complimentary strategies," says Dr Andrew Heslop, principle of Bellingen Healing Centre.

 

THE GOOD DOCTOR: Dr Andrew Heslop.
"Rather then treating the symptoms of a condition our doctors spend time to find out why the problem is there in the first place. Spending time with a patient is very healing, getting to the heart of a problem involves lots of history taking with the patient and a longer consult then many patients are used to."

Dr Heslop's holistic approach to healthcare is shared by the other doctors of Bellingen Healing Centre who use a comprehensive integrated approach to the prevention of disease working with each patient to design individual treatment or management plans for their health. Our newest members of the Bellingen Healing Centre team Dr Glenda Brown and Dr Iwan Williams add to the diversity of the Healing Centre staff.

 

Dr Glenda Brown.
Dr Glenda Brown is a proud Wiridjuri woman excited to be working and living in Gumbaynggirr country. She has a special interest in aboriginal health and mental health specifically; anxiety, depression and eating disorders.

Dr Iwan Williams joins us from the UK and has been enjoying the mid north coast lifestyle of over a year now. He has a special interest in nutritional health, child and adolescent wellbeing including behavioural and mental health.

