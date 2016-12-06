32°
News

Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

Rachel Vercoe | 6th Dec 2016 5:45 AM
FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast
FEELING LUCKY, SON?: Scott Eastwood visited the Coffs Coast Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SON of a gun.

Scott Eastwood, the son of legendary Hollywood actor and director Clint Eastwood has been holidaying on the Coffs Coast, while in Australia working on the film Pacific Rim II.

No stranger to Down Under, the 30-year-old a decade ago purchased a one-way ticket to Australia and spent time travelling around.

"When I was about 20 I lived in Burleigh Heads and then I just travelled around," he said.

"I lived there for a few months, I came down to Sydney for a little bit, then I drove to Melbourne - I sort of did a bunch (of places)."

Eastwood has posted a bunch of images of his trip on social media, including a shot of kangaroos on Emerald Beach's Look At Me Now Headland.

Do you see Eastwood's entourage on the coast. Let us know if you did online.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Coffs touted as medical marijuana trials begin in NSW

Coffs touted as medical marijuana trials begin in NSW

CANCER patients across New South Wales can now apply to take part in Australia's first medical marijuana trials.

Hook the crooks and heed the police warnings

Hook the Crooks is a summer campaign against break and enter crimes in our community, involving Coffs Clarence Police and The Coffs Coast Advocate.

Police warn a quarter of Coffs break-ins happen around Christmas

Did someone ask where are all the Christmas lights?

If you have gone to the trouble of setting up a Christmas scape in your yard tell the world via the Map My Lights smart phone app.

This app is where you can track the Christmas lights of Coffs Coast.

Water usage rises under restrictions

Parts of the usually strong flowing Bellinger River have dropped to puddles, prompting the council to introduce level 3 water restrictions to town water supplies.

Water use rises in Bellingen with level 3 water restrictions

Local Partners

Relief for storm affected farmers

NSW Government's announces it will provide Agriculture Natural Disaster Relief following wild storms in early August.

Nominations extended for Australia Day Awards

Award nominations have been extended until Friday.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais: There's 'no point' marrying Jane Fallon

Ricky Gervais "doesn't see the point" in marrying his partner of 32 years, Jane Fallon.

Hacksaw Ridge wins big in first round of AACTA Awards

Luke Bracey and Andrew Garfield in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

THE major awards will be handed out on Wednesday night.

Paris Hilton fumes at clumsy partygoers

A reveller spilt their drink on Paris Hilton's DJ decks

Winnie Harlow isn't a role model

Winnie Harlow insists she isn't a role model.

Felicity Jones proud of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story role

Felicity Jones feels it is "important" for a woman to head Rogue One

Kiwi's plea to Ellen DeGeneres to save bakery after quake

Ellen... we need your magic.

Family had to be helicoptered out after powerful quake

Seacrest: Things are "going better" for Kim and Kanye

Ryan Seacrest says things are "going better now" for Kanye West

Spacious beachside family home!

8 Nardie Street, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 3 2 $499,000 ...

There's a reason why only four properties in this street have been offered to the market in the past five years! Consider the superb location, the easy stroll to...

&quot;Live The Lifestyle&quot;

15 Melittas Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $569,000

Located in a beautiful sought after area and only a short stroll to Coffs Harbour's CBD this solid double brick home is sure to impress. Comprising of 3+ spacious...

Simply move in and enjoy...

5 Dyer Road, Coffs Harbour, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $469,000

A meticulous renovation has just been completed and now 5 Dyer Road is ready for your occupation. Positioned in an elevated position only minutes from central...

A home that will make entertaining easy...

4 Korora Bay Dr, Korora 2450

House 4 2 2 $640,000 ...

Set within the prestigious coastal suburb of Korora and positioned facing north to capture the light and breezes, this magnificent four bedroom home offers an...

Private Leafy Setting

30a Platts Close, Toormina 2452

House 3 1 3 $365,000

This neat and tidy home, conveniently located on a quiet cul-de-sac in Toormina, offers 3 bedrooms with a 3-way bath, open plan living and a large, screened-in...

Anyone for golf?

17 Bellingen Street, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $659,000

Walking distance to everything, and just a pitching wedge from the golf course and the beautiful Kalang River beyond, round the corner from Anchor's wharf, down...

Hungry Head bushland retreat

10 Odalberree Drive, Urunga 2455

House 2 1 2 $530,000

Less than a mile from Hungry Head beach [1.3km] and minutes from the centre of Urunga, this private bushland retreat is set a little back from Odalberee drive and...

The Complete Package

32 Burrawong Parade, Urunga 2455

House 4 1 2 $549,000

This aesthetically charming and extremely well presented 4 bedroom home has something to satisfy every member of the family. Entertaining will be a delightful and...

Views from the top

4167 Giinagay Way, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 1 $589,000

Perfectly positioned to face the aquamarine waters of the Kalang River, verdant green of Newry Island and the lilac hues of the mountain ranges in the distance...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 $679,000

This methodically designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

Developer's grand new multi-million dollar estate

NEW ESTATE: This is the only plan revealed by the property developer's new Billabongs Estate in Agnes Water.

DEVELOPER given the go ahead for a massive estate with 149 homes.

Banks reclaim Gladstone homes as job losses bite

LONG FALL: Property experts Heron Todd say, based on key market indicators, Gladstone is still travelling to the bottom of the market, with property prices set to get cheaper.

Property valuers say Gladstone housing market hasn't hit the bottom

The million dollar property to test Mackay's market

This Victoria St building will go to auction Tuesday and investors will be watching closely to see how much it sells for.

'High profile architect designed CBD asset' goes to auction

Chinese locked out of Australian property market

The rules are different if you're a foreigner

The buyer was from China - the trouble started right there

Morrison signs off on new affordable rental model

Australia's Treasurer Scott Morrison speaks during a press conference after a meeting of the Council of Federal Financial Relations at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, Dec. 2, 2016.

Scott Morrison signed off on development of a new financing model

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!