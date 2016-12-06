Hollywood star at home on the Coffs Coast

SON of a gun.

Scott Eastwood, the son of legendary Hollywood actor and director Clint Eastwood has been holidaying on the Coffs Coast, while in Australia working on the film Pacific Rim II.

No stranger to Down Under, the 30-year-old a decade ago purchased a one-way ticket to Australia and spent time travelling around.

"When I was about 20 I lived in Burleigh Heads and then I just travelled around," he said.

"I lived there for a few months, I came down to Sydney for a little bit, then I drove to Melbourne - I sort of did a bunch (of places)."

Eastwood has posted a bunch of images of his trip on social media, including a shot of kangaroos on Emerald Beach's Look At Me Now Headland.

