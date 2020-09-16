Hollywood heart-throb buys in Byron hinterland

There's a new heart-throb actor who's bought at Byron Bay and he's not a Hemsworth. LA-based expatriate Jacob ­Elordi has bought a bolthole back in Australia.

The Brisbane-born Elordi, who made his name in the Netflix teen hit The Kissing Booth, has spent $2 million on a hinterland acreage at ­Goonengerry.

Set around 25km inland from the coast, there are two Hamptons-style dwellings on the private two hectare estate.

MORE: Cricket star Smith set to transform luxury home

Trbojevic snaps up another northern beaches property

Elordi found fame through his role in The Kissing Booth. (AAP Image/Renae Droop)

Surrounded by rainforest and with ocean views, the block hadn't traded for over 25 years. .

The main three-level residence has four bedrooms.

Set away from the home, close to its citrus orchard plantation, is a self-contained three bedroom cottage. The property comes with 115,000 litre rainwater tanks.

Byron Bay First National agents Tara Torkkola and Denzil Lloyd secured the sale having been seeking $2.2 million to $2.4 million.

"This grand estate exudes charm, elegance and easy care living," their marketing said.

It had been listed for six months in 2018 with a ­different agency seeking $2.65 million.

There are around 180 property holdings at Goonengerry, which sits between Mullumbimby and Federal.

The main residence has three levels and four bedrooms.

The district's previous highest sale was earlier this year when comedian Wil ­Anderson, host of ABC's The Gruen Transfer, bought a home on almost 4ha for $1.9 million.

The 195cm Elordi, who has 10.6 million Instagram followers, grew up at Wavell Heights before securing a role in ­Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales albeit as an extra without any credit.

His first small acting role was in 2018 on Swinging ­Safari, by Stefan Elliott.

He reprised his role in The Kissing Booth 2, which was ­released in July, and has completed filming Kissing Booth 3, which is scheduled for a 2021 release.

The home hadn’t traded in 25 years.

Elordi is the star of the HBO teen coming-of-age drama, Euphoria.

With Elordi's parents Melissa and John owning property near Brisbane, the Sydney Confidential column had him on a visit back rocking a mullet and a moustache in Brisbane last month.

Back now living in LA, ­Elordi is reputedly in a budding romance with actor Kaia Gerber, daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and entertainment industry businessman Rande Gerber. The 23-year-old holidayed last December with his Euphoria co-star Zendaya in Noosa. He had previously dated his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King who ventured to Byron Bay with Elordi in 2017.

With additional reporting by Joel Robinson

Originally published as Hollywood heart-throb buys in Byron hinterland

Stunning views of the region.

Elordi has 10.6 million Instagram followers. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)