‘Hollywood A-lister’ heading to the jungle

Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris host I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris host I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here!

A "Hollywood A-lister" is heading to the jungle for I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! - at least according to Network 10.

After viewer complaints about a lacklustre cast of celebrities this season, Ten has revealed its next contestant, but whether you would consider them a top tier celebrity is seriously debatable.

In an innuendo-heavy clue, the next contestant seems all but confirmed to be a star of US daytime soap The Bold And The Beautiful.

"A bold Hollywood A-lister has ignored their initial instincts and is headed into the jungle," the clue reads.

"As the old saying goes, Fortune Befriends The Bold … How will Justin react if he is no longer the fairest of them all?"

Industry blog TV Blackbox is reporting that The Bold And The Beautiful star appearing on I'm A Celebrity will be Katherine Kelly Lang.

Lang is no stranger to Australian audiences, making frequent appearances on Studio 10 and promotional visits to our shores over the years.

MORE: Ajay Rochester vs Michelle Bridges

Katherine Kelly Lang is rumoured to be heading into the jungle camp. Picture: Simon Bullard

The 57-year-old has played Brooke Logan on the daytime soap, which airs in Australia on Ten, since 1987.

Meanwhile on Tuesday night's episode of I'm A Celebrity the camp said goodbye to its first contestant, former Biggest Loser host Ajay Rochester.

Rochester broke down in tears as she made her exit, appearing devastated to be the first star kicked off the show.

The "Hollywood A-lister" will make their debut on I'm A Celebrity next week.

I"m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! airs Sunday to Thursday at 7.30pm on Network 10.