Holistic surf program born in Coffs ready to expand

Alexa Findlay at the Naru Surf Gathering in Coffs Harbour last month.

Since 2017, Naru Surf Gathering has provided a safe environment and cultural space for Aboriginal people from Coffs Harbour to try surfing.

They are now hoping to offer these opportunities to more children and teens up and down the coast after taking out the January round of the Greater Bank’s #GreaterMidNorthCoast Community Funding Program.

Naru Surf Gathering was founded in 2017 by Amber and James Mercy, two passionate surfers who wanted to support their local Indigenous community and honour the life of their father, Eric, a well-known Aboriginal Surfer in the 80s and 90s.

The gatherings that have taken place across a number Coffs Harbour beaches not only connect Aboriginal people with the ocean and the sport of surfing but also raised funds to support mental health services in the region.

According to Amber, it was the opportunity to expand their offering and engage with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Young People from the Mid North Coast that saw the launch of Naru Goori Groms in 2020.

“Since launching Naru Surf Gathering we had more and more kids wanting to participate and learn to surf, which is why we established Naru Goori Groms,” Amber said.

Alexa Findlay, Makayla Dennis, Ariana Yaya, Tahina Yaya and Ace Findlay at the Naru Surf Gathering in Coffs last month.

“We conduct Naru Goori Groms for kids aged from two to 16 years of age. Once a month we come together with surf conditions dictating the location.”

The gathering provides a safe space for kids who previously wouldn’t have even attempted to go in the surf.

“The confidence they have they have gained within themselves, simply by taking part and learning a new skill has been amazing.

“For these participants though, it’s not just about learning to surf. We like to take a holistic approach to the gathering and speak about mindfulness, connection with the ocean, as well as being aware of your surroundings.”

The funding received through the #GreaterMidNorthCoast program will allow the group to purchase a gear trailer allowing them to conduct events in other regions.

“We’ve already had kids join us from areas such as Taree, Kempsey, Grafton and Byron Bay, so it will be great to eventually take to program to other coastal areas across the NSW Mid North Coast. This trailer will allow us to do just that,” Amber said.

Xavier Dennis.

Also benefiting from the January funding round were Tuncurry WWI Memorial Hall and The Coffs Harbour Protection of the Environment Trust who will each received $500.

Greater Bank’s Mid North Coast Regional Sales Manager, Karl McLean said he was proud to support an organisation that is lending its support to the Indigenous communities across the region.

“The monthly funding program has the ability to make such a difference to community groups, and in turn the lives of those people they are supporting.”

The February round of the #GreaterMidNorthCoast program opened on February 1, with Ronald McDonald Family Retreat Forster, Bowraville Lions Club and Coffs City Physie each vying for a share in the $3000 funding.

The public can cast their vote online at greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast or by visiting a Greater Bank branch. Voting closes at 5pm on February 24.

Greater Bank is also calling for nominations from community groups across the Mid North Coast for future funding rounds. They can do so by visiting greater.com.au/greatermidnorthcoast and explain in 100 words or less, how their organisation is helping to improve lives of locals.