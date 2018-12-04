Holistic approach success

Outdoor Education Program

THIS year, Toormina High School's outdoor education program has continued to be a valuable element to the holistic approach offered by the school.

The students participating in the boys' and girls' groups have developed their resilience, trust and teamwork and the impact can be felt right across the greater school community.

School engagement is a key target of the program and student wellbeing is at the core of the outcomes.

Toormina High School has included outdoor therapy as part of the school's growing repertoire of programs focusing on wellbeing.

Student, staff and parent surveys have been analysed, and the positive impact of the program continues to be felt after the students have completed the course.

The value to wellbeing cannot be underestimated according to program co-ordinator Andy Robb.

The students are proud of their achievements, they have forged bonds with other students and staff and have learning experiences which they will remember for life.

United Nations Youth Negotiations Conference

Recently, Toormina High School students Oriana Watts and Danielle Tate participated in the United Nations Youth Negotiations Conference in Sydney.

They were one of only two teams from a regional school, with the majority of teams being from selective or private schools from the Sydney region.

In each of the rounds, they worked together to represent a country and negotiated to reach a mutually beneficial agreement with their opponent.

Real world issues were discussed throughout the weekend, such as climate change, peace treaties and the independence of states around the world.

Oriana and Danielle negotiated as Australia and Pakistan in the initial rounds and were successful in reaching the quarter-finals, where they represented Columbia.

They were triumphant in this negotiation and progressed through to the semi-finals where they negotiated to introduce an immunisation program for Burkina Faso.

Oriana and Danielle were once again triumphant and made it through to the finals, where they versed Sydney Boys High School.

They were narrowly defeated and placed second in the competition.

The United Nations judges were impressed with the teamwork displayed between the girls throughout the competition and noted the articulate manner in which they presented themselves over the two days.

Oriana and Danielle are to be congratulated on their outstanding achievements.

Robotics at Toormina High School

Toormina High School runs a Robotics Club after school two afternoons a week.

The club is open to students from any academic year who have an interest in robotics, whether it be coding, design and construction or operation.

Recently the team competed in the Australia FIRST Lego League regional competition.

The competition was open to teams of students up to 16 years of age from schools on the Mid-North Coast.

The teams were judged on robotics performance, design/construction and coding and presentation.

FIRST Australia is part of an international organisation that co-ordinates LEGO Robotic tournaments.

These robotics competitions inspire a passion for Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths in young people.

Worldwide there are 32,600 teams made up of 350,000 students from nearly 80 countries.