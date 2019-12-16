HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: Best times to hit the road this Christmas

THE Christmas holiday period is the busiest time of the year on roads across the state, and Transport for NSW is predicting this year will be no different.

TfNSW has revealed traffic information about key locations in NSW to help holiday goers better plan their journeys, as well as their predicted worst days to travel.

Traffic is expected to be at its peak from Wednesday when NSW public schools officially begin holidays.

From this week, Friday, Saturday, Monday and Friday December 27 are all tipped to be times of peak traffic on our roads.

Director Northern region Anna Andrews said as Christmas approaches, motorists will be experiencing the busiest time of the year on our roads with hundreds of thousands of holiday-makers heading to their favourite destinations up and down the NSW coasts.

Expected traffic delays prior to Christmas.

"Based on last year's traffic data, we predict the weekend before Christmas and the weekend before New Year will be the busiest times to travel along the east coast of NSW," she said.

Woodburn and Hexham in the north have been identified as significant traffic hot spots over this period, with up to 60 minute delays in these locations.

"It's time to plan ahead and save yourself some journey time!"

Higher traffic volumes are expected on NSW roads between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

There is an alternative route which avoids the significant delays at Woodburn. Motorists can travel between Ballina and Grafton via the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way.

Find out how by visiting the holiday journeys web page: www.rms.nsw.gov.au/holiday-journeys

Ms Andrew says you will find expected journey information over the peak travel days, as well as alternative roads to avoid the queues.

Expected traffic delays in the new year.

To reduce impact to holiday traffic, no road work will be carried out on the Pacific Highway from Friday 6am December 20 to Monday 6am January 6, including no work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade.

There have been a large number of changes to the Pacific Highway between Woolgoolga and Ballina since this time last year. By Christmas there will be an additional 10.5km of four lane divided highway open to traffic.

Most road work and speed restrictions will be lifted during the Christmas season to make travel easier, except for emergency, maintenance and safety work during this time.

Electronic message signs will be on the highway providing real time travel advice on the road.

Traffic hot-spots across the NSW prior to Christmas.

TRAVEL TIPS

Worst days to travel on our roads from this Wednesday when NSW public schools break up ….

-Friday Dec. 20, Saturday Dec. 21, Monday Dec. 23 and Friday Dec. 27

-Thursday Jan 2

Coastal areas where most delays are expected prior to Christmas

-Nowra on the South Coast - delays of between 20-45 minutes are expected

-Hexham (north of Newcastle) - delays of 40-45 minutes expected

-Woodburn on the far north coast - delays expected in both directions - up to 75 minutes if northbound.

Delays expected between Christmas and New Year

-Bateman's Bay on the South Coast - delays in all directions up to 75 minutes

-Nowra and Jervis Bay will be problem spots as well

-Woodburn again on the North coast will be an issue with delays up to 75 minutes

-Hexham will also have major delays

Delays expected following New Years

-Jervis Bay on the South Coast - delays up to 75 minutes

-Nowra and Bateman's Bay - delays up to 30 minutes

-Woodburn on the north coast - delays up to 75 minutes

-Hexham and Salt Ash - delays up to 30 minutes