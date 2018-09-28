Holiday traffic already causing headaches

THE school holidays and long weekend are yet to officially begin, but traffic on the Pacific Highway is already backed up and shows no sign of easing.

Live Traffic NSW has issued a warning that traffic is queued back by up to 4km at Woodburn, with delays of up to 10 minutes expected.

WOODBURN: Heavy holiday traffic northbound on the Pacific Hwy approaching Woodburn. Traffic is queued about 4km so allow about 10 mins extra travel time. pic.twitter.com/r2VAshaEaw — Live Traffic NSW (@LiveTrafficNSW) September 28, 2018

If you are planning on hitting the road this long weekend, NSW Police has reminded motorists that huge fines and double demerit penalties will impact drivers in NSW.

Drivers who don't wear a seatbelt will be fined up to $337 and docked six demerit points. So too will motorcycle and scooter riders who don't wear a helmet.

The penalty for speeding in NSW is a fine as high as $2435 and 12 demerit points. Mobile phone use behind the wheel in NSW will cost drivers as much as $448 and 10 demerit points.