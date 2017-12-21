Holiday traffic already building up

WAIT 'TIL THE WEEKEND: Additional holiday traffic is already noticeable on Coffs Harbour's main thoroughfare. 21 December 2017 Photo: Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

WAIT 'TIL THE WEEKEND: Additional holiday traffic is already noticeable on Coffs Harbour's main thoroughfare. 21 December 2017 Photo: Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

IF you're driving along Coffs Harbour's main road prepare to add a few minutes to your usual trip.

It's already noticeable that the amount of traffic on the road is more than usual. And it's not even the peak which is predicted to hit the Coffs Coast over the pre-Christmas weekend and Boxing Day.

A normal Coffs Harbour day sees 35,000 traffic movements on the Pacific Hwy (or Woolgoolga or Grafton Rod depending on who you talk to) past Harbour Dr.

That number is expected to reach 90,000 during the holiday peak.

Locals might be better off using Hogbin Drive to get from one end of Coffs to the other.