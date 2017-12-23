Holiday services at hospitals during christmas and new year

EMERGENCY surgery will continue to be performed and emergency departments will be open 24 hours a day over the Christmas/New Year period at Mid North Coast Local Health District (MNCLHD) facilities.

Chief Executive Stewart Dowrick assured communities across the Mid North Coast the holiday period makes no difference to unscheduled or emergency surgery, which will continue to be performed, as will essential procedures such as renal dialysis.

Hospital emergency departments continue to be open 24 hours a day.

Hospitals across the MNCLHD see a reduction in the level of elective surgery taking place over the Christmas and New Year period.

"The annual holiday break is the time when most clinical staff, including doctors and nurses, prefer to spend time with their families and it makes sense to have a low activity period for surgery when staff take their annual leave,” said Mr Dowrick.

"For staff to take holidays in orderly blocks is a more efficient way to plan rosters and contributes to better year-round management of the surgical system,” he explained.

"The deferring of elective surgery at this time is accepted by the majority of our patients as many do not want to be in hospital over the festive season.

"People having elective surgery tend to be older and they look forward to spending time with family members, including grandchildren, at this important time of year,” he added.

Mr Dowrick said the period from the end of January through to Easter is a time of intensive activity for surgical services, as was the second half of each year.

"As 2017 draws to a close, I would like to thank Medical, Hospital, Community Health and Administration staff at our many facilities who continue to provide quality care in support of better health and quality of life for the community.

"I also acknowledge the many dedicated volunteers who deliver exceptional services to local hospitals, Community Health Centres and health programs across the Mid North Coast,” Mr Dowrick said.