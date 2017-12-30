Holiday season traffic delays

Visit livetraffic.com.au for the latest traffic updates.

Visit livetraffic.com.au for the latest traffic updates. Trevor Veale

PLANNING on travelling on the Pacific Highway during the holiday season?

Here's a list of where traffic is banking up and causing delays as of 1.30pm today.



Tarro/Hexham: New England Highway eastbound is adding 20 minutes and westbound 10 minutes to travel times.



Telegraph Point: Pacific Highway northbound is adding 45 minutes to travel times.



Coffs Harbour: Pacific Highway northbound is adding 5 minutes to travel times.



Ulmarra: Pacific Highway northbound is adding 15 minutes to travel times.



Woodburn: Pacific Highway northbound is adding 30 minutes and southbound 25 minutes to travel times.

To keep up to date with delays on the roads, visit livetraffic.com.au