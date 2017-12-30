Menu
Holiday season traffic delays

Visit livetraffic.com.au for the latest traffic updates.
Rachel Vercoe
PLANNING on travelling on the Pacific Highway during the holiday season?

Here's a list of where traffic is banking up and causing delays as of 1.30pm today.

  • Tarro/Hexham: New England Highway eastbound is adding 20 minutes and westbound 10 minutes to travel times.
  • Telegraph Point: Pacific Highway northbound is adding 45 minutes to travel times.
  • Coffs Harbour: Pacific Highway northbound is adding 5 minutes to travel times.
  • Ulmarra: Pacific Highway northbound is adding 15 minutes to travel times.
  • Woodburn: Pacific Highway northbound is adding 30 minutes and southbound 25 minutes to travel times.

To keep up to date with delays on the roads, visit livetraffic.com.au

