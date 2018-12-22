Holiday park sees the light with plan for major expansion

BIG PLANS: The Baker family, including Ben and Tracy (back) and Luka and Percy are looking forward to seeing their home, the Turtle Sands Caravan Park at Mon Repos, refurbished.

PLANS to dramatically overhaul the Turtle Sands Camping and Holiday Park at Mon Repos have been lodged, with glamping tents, a resort-style pool and camp kitchen all part of the proposed refurbishment.

Perfectly positioned to take advantage of the influx of visitors expected after work finishes on the soon-to-be completed Mon Repos Turtle Centre, if approved the caravan park will also offer 11 more tourist cabins, 20 studios and 12 bunkhouse rooms.

At the moment Turtle Sands Camping and Holiday Park caters primarily for group-style bookings, including but not limited to groups of families and friends, school groups and caravan clubs.

A resort-style pool is part of the refurbishment plans for the Turtle Sands Camping and Holiday Park at Mon Repos. Contributed

The holiday park first opened in 1974 and a local family, the Bakers, have owned and operated the park for the past 22 years.

According to the application, one very practical (and obvious) effect of the current application is that it converts an uncontrolled lighting situation into a controlled one.

Established prior to the gazettal of the Woongarra Shire Planning Scheme 1976 (which was the first planning instrument to introduce town planning controls to the land), the park has a lawful right to continue forever in its current form .

"This is significant because operation of the park is unconstrained by any local government or state government conditions of approval," the application stated.

Tourist cabins, studios, bunkhouse rooms and glamping tents are part of the refurbishment plans . Contributed

"There are no conditions of approval that restrict the type of lighting, intensity of lighting, hours of lighting, direction of lighting, height of lighting and so forth."

Owner Ben Baker said Turtle Sands had been his family's home for more than two decades and they were extremely mindful of the importance of the Mon Repos rookery.

In its first years of operation, the park provided accommodation and a research base to the Queensland Turtle Conservation Project, most notably during the marked hatchling study undertaken by head researcher Dr Col Limpus.

"We are acutely aware of the site's environmental sensitivity and, to this end, have commissioned a number of experts, including turtle experts, to provide input into the refurbishment," Mr Baker said.

BIG PLANS: A two-storey bunk house is part of the refurbishment plans for the Turtle Sands Camping and Holiday Park at Mon Repos. Contributed

"Our goal is to ensure that the refurbishment and future operation of the park is undertaken in a manner that protects the turtle rookery and the natural environment while guaranteeing the future viability of the park.

"The subject land is a sensitive site and the proposed refurbishment, in our opinion, is a sensible, considered response to the environmental values of the site and the locality."

The park currently has 106 sites, including six cabins, 65 serviced sites and 35 non-serviced sites. The refurbishment would see the site density increase by 21 to 127, with "an accommodation mix that reflects contemporary market expectations".

"On-site facilities will be upgraded to meet market demands and there will continue to be a combined manager's residence/kiosk/office," the development application stated.