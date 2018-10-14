Resort’s saucy secrets exposed

A CLUB boss on the Greek party island of Zante has lifted the lid on what really goes on in the holiday resort - nakedness, boozing and a whole lot of sex.

British man Ben "BJ" Jackson, 34, owns the popular event ticket outlet Holiday Box Office on Zante, also known as Zakynthos, which has become notorious for debauchery and violence in recent years.

He also co-owns Pure Beach Club with British celeb and Geordie Shore star Gaz Beadle.

With 15 years' experience in the party resorts of Kavos, Malia, Ayia Napa, Rhodes, Majorca and Zante, Jackson has seen it all - and is sharing his experience on a new British reality show, Club Rep Wars.

Ben Jackson is a club rep boss who owns two booming businesses on the holiday island of Zante. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking exclusively to The Sun, Mr Jackson, who splits his time between Laganas, Zante and Brighton, UK with model fiance Beth Jenkins, 26, said he's got no problem with staff bedhopping - but there's a blanket ban on sleeping with each other.

"Sleeping with a colleague is really common, but it always ends in tears," he said.

"Ultimately we've got a four month season to run my business, and I always say 'there's plenty more fish on the strip'.

"If you sleep with someone within a team of 10 people, then they go and sleep with someone else, it affects both of their jobs.

"If their personal life is affecting their job then they don't have a job anymore. Talking from experience, it never ends well.

"Imagine being in a brand new relationship and being out around young, drunk people all your same age seven times a week."

Although Mr Jackson has no qualms about firing staff who sleep with each other, he's more relaxed about casual sex with customers.

"Sleeping with the punter in my book isn't the end of the world, because as long as the customers are happy I don't mind," he said.

"If sometimes they're going that extra mile to keep the customer happy, then cool.

"The customer will go home after a few days. Sleeping with a colleague is much worse because they're there the whole time.

"I don't really have any rules on sleeping with the customers, as long as they're safe and they're happy and they're in work the next day, crack on."

Mr Jackson reckons he's seen it all during his years working the strip - where "crazy and hedonistic" antics are totally normal.

"People are getting very drunk, there's a lot of nakedness in bars," he said.

"I don't want to paint it in a bad light, it's just young guys having fun, first time away from their parents, and trying to push the boundaries and see what they can get away with.

"There's nothing more shocking than what happens in Freshers Week (orientation week) at uni. But imagine all those bars and clubs being in one village back home.

"I've seen everything, I wouldn't even know when to start, but it could have happened, it's happened."

Mr Jackson's first trip away with his mates was to Zante back in 2002. He returned the next summer for work and life has been one long holiday ever since.

"One of my main memories from that holiday is being passed out in the alleyway of a club because I'd had too much to drink," he said, laughing.

"It turns out the alleyway I was passed out in is owned by my business partner now. And he was the owner then as well."

His advice to worried parents? Mr Jackson said: "I can imagine it's very nerve-racking for the first time letting them leave the nest, but I also think it gives you great responsibility and you have to make your own mistakes in life.

"It's become a rite of passage to go on a lads' or girls' holiday, so I think they should give their kids a bit of trust. Nothing happens over there that wouldn't happen in a local club in the UK.

"If I didn't go on my first lads' holiday I wouldn't be in the position I'm in now."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.