Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRIDLOCKED: Lengthy holiday traffic delays are expected to be experience in Coffs Harbour for another week.
GRIDLOCKED: Lengthy holiday traffic delays are expected to be experience in Coffs Harbour for another week. Trevor Veale
Community

Holiday gridlock hits the coast

3rd Jan 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HIGH traffic volumes have this afternoon stagnated the Pacific Highway with southbound holiday traffic gridlocking three locations on the North Coast.

Coffs Harbour is seeing bottleneck conditions while the NSW Transport Management Centre is reporting heavy traffic conditions also at Harwood and further north at Woodburn.

Motorists are advised the delays on southbound trips could add an extra 45 minutes to two hours for journeys between Sydney and Brisbane.

Heavy traffic is expected on the Pacific Highway until Monday.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Most complained about councils outed

    premium_icon Most complained about councils outed

    News Misconduct allegations are the most commonly made complaints about councils in NSW.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 3:36 PM
    Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    premium_icon Rock throwing brings back tragic memories

    News Six cars were damaged and two had to be towed from the scene.

    Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    premium_icon Council demolishes notorious public toilet block

    News Toilets had history of sexual assaults, anti-social behaviour.

    Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    premium_icon Crab crackdown on illegal fishers

    News NSW DPI Fisheries officers are shifting their focus this summer.

    Local Partners