Holiday gridlock hits the coast
HIGH traffic volumes have this afternoon stagnated the Pacific Highway with southbound holiday traffic gridlocking three locations on the North Coast.
Coffs Harbour is seeing bottleneck conditions while the NSW Transport Management Centre is reporting heavy traffic conditions also at Harwood and further north at Woodburn.
Motorists are advised the delays on southbound trips could add an extra 45 minutes to two hours for journeys between Sydney and Brisbane.
Heavy traffic is expected on the Pacific Highway until Monday.