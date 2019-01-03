Holiday gridlock hits the coast

GRIDLOCKED: Lengthy holiday traffic delays are expected to be experience in Coffs Harbour for another week.

GRIDLOCKED: Lengthy holiday traffic delays are expected to be experience in Coffs Harbour for another week. Trevor Veale

HIGH traffic volumes have this afternoon stagnated the Pacific Highway with southbound holiday traffic gridlocking three locations on the North Coast.

Coffs Harbour is seeing bottleneck conditions while the NSW Transport Management Centre is reporting heavy traffic conditions also at Harwood and further north at Woodburn.

Motorists are advised the delays on southbound trips could add an extra 45 minutes to two hours for journeys between Sydney and Brisbane.

Heavy traffic is expected on the Pacific Highway until Monday.