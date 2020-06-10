Holiday bookings pick up as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Various Coffs Harbour City Council holiday parks opened again on June 1.

BOOKINGS are starting to pick up again at Coffs Harbour City Council's holiday parks.

And with the extra care they've received during the COVID-19 shutdown the parks are looking better than ever.

"Since we reopened all the parks on June 1, following the easing of the NSW Government restrictions, we've noticed bookings have started to pick up," manager of the BIG4 Park Beach, BIG4 Sawtell Beach, Woolgoolga Beach and Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Parks, Sean Hone said.

"In the past fortnight we've had a lot of bookings made for the next six months and we've also still got bookings made before the pandemic for August and September through to January.

"Experience tells us to expect lots of walk-in bookings during the winter season and we know our regular grey nomads will be keen to get back to the Coffs Coast so we're expecting to see a rise in enquiries."

While the parks were closed, staff undertook a significant amount of maintenance.

Every one of the parks has instigated physical distancing requirements, hand sanitiser stations and a heightened cleaning regime including:

- Increased cleaning of amenities and common areas, plus regular sanitising of hot spots such as door handles throughout the day

- Dedicated staff who continually disinfect high touch areas;

- Villa/Cabin keys and swipe keys disinfected after each guest;

- Touch pads at boom gate and amenities disinfected multiple times a day;

- Daily deep-clean of reception areas.

For more information go to www.coffscoastholidayparks.com.au