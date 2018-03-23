Holey moley: RMS want clever pot hole fixer-uppers

CLEVER FIX: Remember when artist Rudy Kistler turned Coffs Harbour's pot holes into works of art?

CLEVER FIX: Remember when artist Rudy Kistler turned Coffs Harbour's pot holes into works of art? Trevor Veale

WEARY of hearing complaints about pot holes, Roads And Maritime Services (RMS) management has open ears for innovative solutions to fixing this plague on regional highways and byways.

Industry partners, innovators and developers have been asked to pitch - no pun intended - solutions on how to mend road surfaces.

RMS spokesman Roy Wakelin-King said it's a first for the agency and a program named Innovation Network: Innovating Regional Road Maintenance has been set up to receive brilliant ideas.

"We're looking for submissions to address a number of core areas such as inspections, surveying, safety, vegetation clearance and more,” he said.

"Most importantly they must offer efficiency savings and more value for our customers.

"We all have a shared interest in maintaining a safe, environmentally sustainable and durable road network.

"By partnering with the engineers and innovators in industry we can drive an innovation agenda and set a high standard for years to come.”

Now, when it comes to pot holes, it's not hard to guess what the public thinks.

Since Henry Ford introduced the Model-A they have been the bane of motorists.

A few years back one bright spark even suggested turning pot holes in the Coffs CBD into works of art but that's probably not what Mr Wakelin-King and the RMS have in mind.

"Delivering greater efficiency in maintenance will be increasingly important into the future as road use increases.

"Our freight task is set to more than double by 2031 and our regional population is rapidly growing.

"It's about being one step ahead in the game.”

The Top 10 submissions will be invited to present their innovations to an expert panel.

For information on how to make a submission and download the guidelines visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/business-industry/innovation-network-initiative.html