Holding the tag of champs

THE decision to keep training hard as a team from November, after returning from the National Championships, has paid huge dividends for the Coffs Coast Oztag Under 16s Girls.



Undefeated and not conceding a try, the girls were crowned State Cup Division 2 champions at the weekend tournament hosted at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.



"A huge amount of commitment and dedication has been shown over the last couple of months preparing for this years Oztag State Cup," team manager Melinda Cowgill said.

The Coffs Coast Under 12 girls team that competed at the Oz Tag State Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. .

Coach Wayne Cowgill said the result was a credit to his champion team.

"To not let in a try in six games, is pretty amazing," Cowgill said.

"The effort they have put in over the past three months certainly went above and beyond.

The Coffs Coast Under 17 boys that competed at the Oz Tag State Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Oztag chairman Bill Harrigan said it was a shame the finals were washed out.



"We got through Saturday matches it was just that torrential rain early on Sunday, that forced us into the decision to abandon play," Harrigan said.



"The safety issue for the kids was a major consideration and the condition of the fields, if we played we would have ripped those fields up and then the local sporting clubs that use the venue would have been disadvantaged for the rest of their seasons."