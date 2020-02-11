Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kaylee Mccarthy, Layla Smith, Vanessa Biddle, Danica Charles, Zahlia Keighran and Koa Matete. Coaches Wayne Cowgill and Murray Smith.Kiahla Roberts, Ieasha Patterson, Jesse Barnier, Casey Cowgill, Srenoy Nuon, Charlet East, Bella Tolveski, Kobi Fox, Ellyse Walker, Aoife Cronin.Manager Melinda Cowgill.
Kaylee Mccarthy, Layla Smith, Vanessa Biddle, Danica Charles, Zahlia Keighran and Koa Matete. Coaches Wayne Cowgill and Murray Smith.Kiahla Roberts, Ieasha Patterson, Jesse Barnier, Casey Cowgill, Srenoy Nuon, Charlet East, Bella Tolveski, Kobi Fox, Ellyse Walker, Aoife Cronin.Manager Melinda Cowgill. Matt Deans
Sport

Holding the tag of champs

Matt Deans
by
11th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE decision to keep training hard as a team from November, after returning from the National Championships, has paid huge dividends for the Coffs Coast Oztag Under 16s Girls.

Undefeated and not conceding a try, the girls were crowned State Cup Division 2 champions at the weekend tournament hosted at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

"A huge amount of commitment and dedication has been shown over the last couple of months preparing for this years Oztag State Cup," team manager Melinda Cowgill said.

The Coffs Coast Under 12 girls team that competed at the Oz Tag State Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
The Coffs Coast Under 12 girls team that competed at the Oz Tag State Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium. .

Coach Wayne Cowgill said the result was a credit to his champion team.

"To not let in a try in six games, is pretty amazing," Cowgill said.

"The effort they have put in over the past three months certainly went above and beyond.

The Coffs Coast Under 17 boys that competed at the Oz Tag State Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.
The Coffs Coast Under 17 boys that competed at the Oz Tag State Cup at C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Oztag chairman Bill Harrigan said it was a shame the finals were washed out.

"We got through Saturday matches it was just that torrential rain early on Sunday, that forced us into the decision to abandon play," Harrigan said.

"The safety issue for the kids was a major consideration and the condition of the fields, if we played we would have ripped those fields up and then the local sporting clubs that use the venue would have been disadvantaged for the rest of their seasons."

Tournament director Bill Harrigan.
Tournament director Bill Harrigan. Bruce Thomas
coffs coast coffs harbour oz tag state cup
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        premium_icon WIN TICKETS: Coffs to Elton-ify ahead of Elton Fest

        News IT'S time to ELTON-IFY Coffs Harbour. Coast celebrates its biggest concerts ever with an Elton Fest tribute.

        MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        premium_icon MP seeks answers on Jetty Foreshore plans

        News There's speculation of a high-rise at the former fishing club site.

        Danger isn’t over for boaties

        premium_icon Danger isn’t over for boaties

        News THE wild weather might have calmed down but it doesn’t mean the dangers are.

        PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        premium_icon PANTHER PRIMED: Daine ready for big debut at Perth NRL Nines

        Rugby League Clarence Indigenous star Laurie ready for big break with Penrith first team.