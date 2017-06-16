21°
Holding on to the future prospects of Cowper

Keagan Elder
| 16th Jun 2017 12:30 PM
GAME FACE: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said the National Party had invested heavily in the electorate, in light of Labor announcing its Cowper spokesman.
GAME FACE: Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker said the National Party had invested heavily in the electorate, in light of Labor announcing its Cowper spokesman. Matt Deans

IN LIGHT of the Labor party announcing its new spokesman for Cowper, incumbent Nationals Federal MP Luke Hartsuyker said his party continued to plan a future for the electorate.

Mr Hartsuyker said a $25 million Jobs and Investment Package was just part of a large funding contribution the National Party had secured for the electorate.

The assistant minister to the deputy prime minister said the grant, which opened on May 31, was developed to create sustainable jobs for the NSW North Coast.

He highlighted other ongoing projects such as the Allied Health Campus which is due to start construction in September, upgrades to the Pacific Hwy, Jetty Foreshores and C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

Mr Hartsuyker said the horticultural industry in Cowper had also expanded 30% each year.

Coupled with the infrastructure upgrades, he said this had helped keep the unemployment rate of the Cowper electorate below the national average.

Mr Hartsuyker said the Cowper unemployment rate was currently at 5% compared to the national rate of 5.5%.

