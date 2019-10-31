Holbrook arrival could spell Titan’s exit

THE Titans are yet to sign a player from a rival club for the 2020 NRL season but that could be about to change following the arrival of new coach Justin Holbrook.

Holbrook made his first public appearance at the Titans on Thursday and is expected to start making moves on his playing roster.

A number of current players are in the firing line and the Titans would be happy to let many walk following a dismal wooden spoon season.

The problem for the Titans is finding a buyer on the back of a string of poor performances.

Hooker Nathan Peats is expected to be among those set to be shopped around with name has been thrown up to the Bulldogs.

Peats, who is paid $600,000-a-season, is off contract at the end of 2020 and may leave the Gold Coast earlier if he can secure a longer deal elsewhere.

Is it the end for Nathan Peats on the Gold Coast? Photo: AAP Image/Dave Hunt

Meanwhile, the Titans have put relocation rumours to bed by signing a new deal to remain at their Gold Coast headquarters for at least the next seven years.

The Titans have activated a five-year contract option to be based at Parkwood Village, extending their current tenure to at least 2026.

The Titans have called Parkwood home for the past three years after a purpose-built headquarters was constructed at the golf course precinct. While there was two years remaining on the initial five-year deal, club powerbrokers have extended the arrangement to guarantee they will remain there for at least a decade.

The Titans made an early commitment in order to have some upgrades done at their training and administration base.

Relocation speculation surfaced following a disastrous 2019 season that culminated in the sacking of coach Garth Brennan and the wooden spoon. But the NRL is determined to ensure the club is successful on the Gold Coast and is reluctant to shift the franchise.

The Titans' owners - the Frizelle and Kelly families - have also reaffirmed their commitment by extending the Parkwood deal.

Executive chairman Dennis Watt confirmed the deal was being finalised.

"We're certainly looking to extend the deal," he said. "You can take it as another example of the commitment to the Gold Coast, absolutely, but that was never in question. (Relocation) was never going to happen."