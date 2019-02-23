Hogan's ringside seat to history

Former Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop makes statement to the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra,

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan says a photo of him sitting directly in front of a departing Julie Bishop was a case of parliamentary musical chairs and not an exit from the cross bench.

Mr Hogan's office said the MP, who is the parliament's deputy speaker, was walking across the chamber to the speaker's chair, when Ms Bishop rose to make her valedictory speech on Thursday.

"When that happens everyone has to be seated, so Kevin had to take the nearest seat, which happened to be just in front of where she was speaking,” a spokesperson for his office said.

"He is definitely remaining on the cross bench for the remainder of the parliament.”

Mr Hogan moved to the cross bench as a protest against the leadership spill last August, which unseated former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull and installed Scott Morrison.

The appearance of Mr Hogan seated on the government benches prompted speculation he had given up his position on the cross benches in the lead-up to the Federal election.

Despite an explosive week of revelations, it has been a week for farewells.

As well as Ms Bishop, another high-profile Liberal Kelly O'Dwyer also made her last speech.

Human Services Minister Michael Keenan is another who won't seek re-election, and in the Senate, popular Nationals member John 'Wacka' Williams has called it quits.

The departures came from both sides of the house.

Two long serving ALP stalwarts former treasurer Wayne Swan and shadow minister for family services, Jenny Macklin also left the house of representatives for the last time yesterday as did South Australian, Kate Ellis.

Ms Bishop, the former Liberal deputy leader and minister for foreign affairs only announced this week she was leaving parliament.

She is the third high-profile woman to leave the party since Mr Turnbull was removed in August.