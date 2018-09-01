Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mr Kevin Hogan MP in the Chair, House of Representatives chamber proceedings, Thursday 9 February 2017. Credit: Image by Michael Masters. AUSPIC/DPS.
Mr Kevin Hogan MP in the Chair, House of Representatives chamber proceedings, Thursday 9 February 2017. Credit: Image by Michael Masters. AUSPIC/DPS. Michael Masters
Politics

Hogan won't jump ship

by Caitlan Charles
1st Sep 2018 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOES Kevin Hogan want to join the Greens?

"I thank him for the offer, but the answer is no,” the member for Page said.

When Greens leader Richard Di Natale visited Lismore on Thursday night, standing outside Mr Hogan's office, with a group of activities from Amnesty International, he urged the member for Page to join his party.

Mr Di Natale said it was important to show solidarity with people trying to make a difference, referencing Mr Hogan's stand he made in parliament last week to sit on the crossbench following another leadership spill.

"We have to end the cancer that is the flow of money from massive corporations vested interests into the ALP, the Liberals and LNP,” he said.

"Otherwise ordinary people voices are shut out and the only ones heard are those who write the cheques.

"I think it's a good thing Kevin has done, but unless he decides not to support them in matters of no confidence and supply then this move is a symbolic gesture and symbolism is not enough.”

Mr Hogan had heard Friday morning that Mr Di Natale made the offer.

"I knew he was in Lismore yesterday,” he said.

"I thank him for the offer, but the answer is no.”

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    RMS tight lipped on bypass progress

    premium_icon RMS tight lipped on bypass progress

    News The Coffs Harbour Mayor is worried we will get a "cheap bypass".

    Measles warning issued for Mid North Coast

    Measles warning issued for Mid North Coast

    News Public Health Unit warning after infection reported on Coffs Coast.

    'We didn't get to say goodbye to our beautiful son'

    premium_icon 'We didn't get to say goodbye to our beautiful son'

    Crime Teenager's fateful decision ended with a life lost

    Bellingen Spring Plant Fair grows bigger each year

    Bellingen Spring Plant Fair grows bigger each year

    Entertainment The fair will have horticulturalists offering lots of variety.

    • 1st Sep 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners