Dennis Hogan with Brideen White and their baby, Aria, earlier in the year. A green army will be on hand to support Hogan in Brooklyn. Pic Annette Dew
Dennis Hogan with Brideen White and their baby, Aria, earlier in the year. A green army will be on hand to support Hogan in Brooklyn. Pic Annette Dew
Boxing

Hogan supporters to turn Brooklyn green

by Andrew Dawson
27th Nov 2019 8:56 AM
Dennis Hogan's mobile army of supporters plan to turn Brooklyn green when the Irish born boxer confronts Jermall Charlo for the WBC middleweight title in New York on December 7.

Hogan's success abroad in Australia has not doused the renowned passion and enthusiasm of his Irish-based supporters and many will be mobilising for the trip across the Atlantic Ocean to follow Hogan.

 

Hogan's heroes, world boxing title challenger Dennis Hogan flanked by his team Mark Rockley, Zach Bacigalupo, Chris Muckert, and Murray Thorntonwith. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Hogan's heroes, world boxing title challenger Dennis Hogan flanked by his team Mark Rockley, Zach Bacigalupo, Chris Muckert, and Murray Thorntonwith. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

He was also counting on support from Irish-based New Yorkers as he aims to mirror the achievement of his Stretton Boxing Club stablemate Jeff Horn by becoming a world boxing champion.

"All my friends and family are coming,'' Hogan said.

"And there is already a massive Irish contingent over there.

 

Trainer Glenn Rushton talks tactics with boxer Dennis Hogan at the Stretton Boxing Club. . (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Trainer Glenn Rushton talks tactics with boxer Dennis Hogan at the Stretton Boxing Club. . (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

"There is a place in New York called Woodlawn (Bronx borough) and they call it the 33rd county. There are 32 counties in Ireland, and this place (Woodlawn) is just full of Irish.

"So I do believe we will have the home support there.''

 

The Irish-born "Hurricane'' is hoping to win the middleweight crown in Brooklyn hot on the feels of his line ball loss to Jaime Munguia in Mexico during April.

 

Dennis Hogan spars against Ben Mahoney at the Stretton Boxing Club. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Dennis Hogan spars against Ben Mahoney at the Stretton Boxing Club. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Just as he did in the lead-up to fighting Munguia when he based himself in Santa Monica, Hogan is again in the USA (Miami) with his team and will fly up to New York in the days leading up to the clash against Charlo.

boxing brooklyn dennis hogan
