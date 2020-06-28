Hodder’s gutsy effort helps Prosser to shot at $80,000

Belinda Hodder with Colt Prosser-trained Prince of Troy ahead of the Grafton Guineas Prelude on Westlawn Finance Race Day 2020. Picture, Adam Hourigan

Belinda Hodder with Colt Prosser-trained Prince of Troy ahead of the Grafton Guineas Prelude on Westlawn Finance Race Day 2020. Picture, Adam Hourigan

COLT Prosser gelding Prince of Troy booked his place in the $80,000 TURSA Grafton Guineas 1600m today as Belinda Hodder held on for a gutsy win.

The son of Sepoy had one win from six starts before today’s $20,000 Westlawn Wealth Management Grafton Guineas Prelude 3YO Benchmark 66 Handicap (1420m), but defied all attempts to run him down.

Dwayne Schmidt’s Hyperion Star (NZ) went in as the betting favourite and had a solid start to the affair but it was Hodder and the three-year-old gelding, heroically from leading start to finish.

Belinda Hodder on board Prince of Troy.

After a recent trial the Wauchope trainer was confident today and told Sky Thoroughbred Central’s Gary Kliese his horse was a great chance in Wednesday week’s big 3YO.

“I said this horse will win the Grafton Guineas and he’s on track to do it,” Prosser said.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing as Prosser said it hadn’t been easy getting him to where his is.

“He went out there and behaved himself just fine last start. He was a bit worked up after a seven day freshen up so we’ll have to keep an eye on him,” he said.

Prince of Troy was described as ‘filthy’ by Kliese in the lead up to the race, acting restless in the parade ring and proving difficult at the barrier but those nerves proved to be effective in the 1420m race.

The win hands Prince of Troy his second victory from seven starts and earns Prosser an exemption from ballot in the rich 3YO.

Tony Newing was trainer of the carnival last year and the Gosford trainer also struck on the first day of the 2020 carnival when Divine Approach won the Westlawn Insurance Brokers Class 1 Handicap (1215m).

The three-year-old filly grabbed her second race win and end some “frustrating” times for Newing.

“She’s got so much raw ability,” Newing said after the race.

“Just does so much wrong. She’s a lovely horse just getting during the preparation.”

Another visitor to the carnival, Warwick Farm trainer Richard Litt also celebrated a good win with Wander.

The five-year-old gelding, a son of Lonhro, won his fourth race at his 21st start when successful in the Westlawn Life Insurance Class 3 Handicap (1115m).

“It was a good win,” said stable representative Laura Litt.

“He can only improve on that.”

It was a big win for the gelding after he drew wide (16), carried topweight (61kg) and was first up.

“We haven’t missed him at home,” Laura Litt said of his fitness preparation.