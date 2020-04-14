Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Drake, ridden by Belinda Hodder, storms home to win the Komatsu Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup. Photo: Bruce Thomas
The Drake, ridden by Belinda Hodder, storms home to win the Komatsu Wayne Glenn Pink Silks Cup. Photo: Bruce Thomas
Horses

Hodder finding April run of form on the track

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
14th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RACING :The world may have slowed down in recent weeks but Grafton jockey Belinda Hodder has done the opposite as she gains momentum on the track.

After a slow end to the summer season, Hodder has earned three wins, two seconds and four third place finishes after an electric start for April.

Hodder has found fortune in Coffs Harbour and she will look forward to a return to action just south of her home today.

Murwillumbah trainer Matthew Dunn is also in flying form and while Hodder won’t be riding for the Northern Rivers leader today, she has earned his praise in recent weeks.

“She’s only had a few rides for me but riding each one a little better,” Dunn said after Hodder rode Sniperess to victory in Ballina last week.

The double gave Dunn his 35th winner of the NRRA season.

Hodder is set to race in six of seven at Coffs Harbour today, with her best chance likely to come on Colt Prosser-trained Bonnie Joy in the short and sweet Tedd Russell Memorial Handicap (810m).

Hodder teamed up with the three-year-old filly to produce a second place at Muswellbrook over 1000m in March.

belinda hodder clarence racing coffs harbour racing
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dominant duo leading the pack as Northern Rivers racing rolls on

        premium_icon Dominant duo leading the pack as Northern Rivers racing rolls...

        Horses The menacing Matts remain on top of Northern Rivers racing as they travel to Coffs Harbour

        Covid-19 update: New case as experts warn of second wave

        premium_icon Covid-19 update: New case as experts warn of second wave

        News Between 1 and 4 of the Coffs cases have an unknown source.

        Tips for the Coffs Harbour races on Tuesday

        premium_icon Tips for the Coffs Harbour races on Tuesday

        Sport Neil Evans' good oil ahead of the Coffs Harbour Easter races.

        Coffs councillor weighs up re-election options

        premium_icon Coffs councillor weighs up re-election options

        News The decision to postpone elections may have been too hasty.