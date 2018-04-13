Menu
AT THE GAMES: Ashlea Fey and Gabrielle Nance celebrate their semi-final victory.
Commonwealth Games

Hockeyroos' Fey cautious of Black Sticks

Steele Taylor
by
13th Apr 2018 12:51 PM | Updated: 11:10 PM

HOCKEY: Hockeyroos defender Ashlea Fey was ultra-wary of New Zealand leading into the Commonwealth Games so the Sunshine Coast product will certainly be on guard during their gold medal game.

The 25-year-old is expected to play for the side on Saturday after starting in the Hockeyroos' semi-final win over India on Thursday night.

Australia and Zealand shared a 0-0 draw in their Pool B clash on Monday.

Fey told the Daily before the competition that the Black Sticks would likely be their most difficult opponent.

"The Kiwis will definitely be a tougher game for us and we always have quite a battle with them," she said.

"I guess being rivals over the ditch we always have quite a battle with them so they'll be there to stick it to us."

Fey has already forged some memories against the trans-Tasman opponents, making her international debut against them in late 2016.

She is set to play alongside star defender Jodie Kenny, who hails from Wamuran and forged her skills on the Sunshine Coast.

"It's great to have Jodie in the defence with me, so I definitely feel comfortable at the back with her," Fey said.

There were high expectations for the Hockeyroos leading into the meet.

"Definitely gold is in our sights," Fey said of the reigning champions.

Their defence has been particularly impressive, having conceded no goals in five matches.

Goalkeeper Rachael Lynch praised those around her for making her job easier.

"You've probably seen all over the pitch the girls have had some really solid performances but definitely with the defence, my job is made easy when I've got a great defence around me who are working so hard and are so brave," she said in a Hockey Australia release on Friday.

ashlea fea commonwealth games hockeyroos
The Sunshine Coast Daily

