Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lachlan Kerfoot controls the ball in the GHA under-16 hockey grand final between Barbs Kookaburras and Sailors Grafton Air on Brent Livermore Field last year.
Lachlan Kerfoot controls the ball in the GHA under-16 hockey grand final between Barbs Kookaburras and Sailors Grafton Air on Brent Livermore Field last year.
Hockey

HOCKEY WRAP: Juniors return and Coffs make a statement

Angie Day, Grafton Hockey Association
28th Jul 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

JUNIOR hockey is back after the under-16, under-11 and a combined boys under-13 and girls div 1 started their season on Thursday night.

There was much enthusiasm and excitement from the players and a few cobwebs dusted off from the hockey sticks.

The junior girls were not so lucky and will have to wait a little longer for their return after most games were washed out on Saturday.

In the women’s first grade competition, Barbs Helgas put in a strong team effort to take a 3-0 win over Sailors Roches. Bec Hutchinson kept Sailors scoreless with a great game in the goals for Barbs.

McAuley White held on to take a 3-2 win over Coffs Crusaders. Coffs are looking very strong with the addition of state junior representatives Breah and Hayley Fisher to their almost unchanged team from 2019.

Although not taking the win this week, they look like favourites to finish on top this season.

In women’s second grade, Bailey’s Diamonds continued their early form with a win over Westlawn. McAuley Blue came out ahead 1-0 over Village Angels in a tightly contested game.

The third grade women’s competition saw City Bears and Baileys Diamonds take the points with wins on Saturday.

Round 2 of the men’s third grade competition was washed out on Sunday with the fields unplayable.

grafton hockey association junior hockey results
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $50M DA SPIKE: Coronavirus no drain on Coffs development

        premium_icon $50M DA SPIKE: Coronavirus no drain on Coffs development

        Council News Latest data reveals record investment in Coffs Harbour despite COVID-19 pandemic.

        Ocean explorer launches next chapter

        premium_icon Ocean explorer launches next chapter

        News Underwater photographer involved in Gallipoli discovery holds life’s work in his...

        MATCH REPORT: Bombers change up to sink Lions

        premium_icon MATCH REPORT: Bombers change up to sink Lions

        Soccer ‘We nullified their attack, and in those conditions, it worked’

        How NSW is doing better than Victoria in the COVID fight

        premium_icon How NSW is doing better than Victoria in the COVID fight

        News NSW Health’s fast and effective contact tracing key reason state faring better than...