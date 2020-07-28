HOCKEY WRAP: Juniors return and Coffs make a statement

Lachlan Kerfoot controls the ball in the GHA under-16 hockey grand final between Barbs Kookaburras and Sailors Grafton Air on Brent Livermore Field last year.

JUNIOR hockey is back after the under-16, under-11 and a combined boys under-13 and girls div 1 started their season on Thursday night.

There was much enthusiasm and excitement from the players and a few cobwebs dusted off from the hockey sticks.

The junior girls were not so lucky and will have to wait a little longer for their return after most games were washed out on Saturday.

In the women’s first grade competition, Barbs Helgas put in a strong team effort to take a 3-0 win over Sailors Roches. Bec Hutchinson kept Sailors scoreless with a great game in the goals for Barbs.

McAuley White held on to take a 3-2 win over Coffs Crusaders. Coffs are looking very strong with the addition of state junior representatives Breah and Hayley Fisher to their almost unchanged team from 2019.

Although not taking the win this week, they look like favourites to finish on top this season.

In women’s second grade, Bailey’s Diamonds continued their early form with a win over Westlawn. McAuley Blue came out ahead 1-0 over Village Angels in a tightly contested game.

The third grade women’s competition saw City Bears and Baileys Diamonds take the points with wins on Saturday.

Round 2 of the men’s third grade competition was washed out on Sunday with the fields unplayable.