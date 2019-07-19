Hockey sides take out state titles

HOCKEY: After an outstanding month of hockey the Coffs Coast can lay claim to two new state champions, with the region's under-13 boys and under-13 girls representative teams both claiming NSW crowns.

The boys team travelled to Grafton recently and opened their campaign with a 5-1 win over Canberra and a draw against Metro South West on day one.

Day two didn't quite go according to play with losses to Port Macquarie and Tamworth before a draw with Sydney East.

Their results snuck them into the semi finals where they took on Port Macquarie once more, but this time they managed to get the better of their southern rivals 1-0.

They then tackled Tamworth, who also beat them in the pools, in the grand final.

The boys responded to a large crowd cheering them on by jumping to an early lead thanks to a cracking slap-shot from Levi Fischer. Tamworth managed to peg a goal back late in the first half which set the scene for an absorbing second half contest.

The Coffs boys lifted when Charlie Dent deflected a goal past the Tamworth keeper to take the lead.

The Hockey Coffs Coast under-13 boys team are the best in the state.

Coffs then clicked up a gear and an attacking raid down the left edge put Fyn Harrison into the clear. He eliminated two players before closing out the game with an outstanding reverse stick 'tomahawk' goal into the net for a 3-1 win.

"What a great way to finish a tournament," coach, Rick Fischer said.

"We only just scraped into the finals but from then on, we didn't look back. We trained hard and I thought our team was strong right across the park.

"I think we surprised a few people up there and the kids should be really proud of their achievement."

The under-13 girls team travelled to Parkes with high expectations and didn't disappoint with wins in all four of the pool matches, taking down Bathurst, Canberra, Hunter and Parkes.

The girls showed great defensive resilience in the semi final, repelling multiple attacking raids by Hunter to hold on for a 1-0 victory courtesy of a Maddy Osland goal.

Coffs took on Bathurst in the final and were in control for most of the first half but couldn't manage to score.

The girls forced a penalty corner with five minutes left on the clock but Bathurst's defence held strong as they kept out four corners in a row.

With time running out, Molly Williams received the ball at the top of the circle and fired a deflected shot into the backboard for the game winner.

The 1-0 victory for the championship meant the girls went through the entire tournament without conceding a goal.

"I can't believe it," coach, Emma Brownlee said.

"We've got such a young team here but their skill level and effort on the field is fantastic. We nicknamed our team the Coffs Sloths but there was nothing slow about them out there.

"They were brilliant and their parents, friends and family members should be very proud."