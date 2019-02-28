Hockey shifts gears in memory of Bruce

ON TOP: Bellingen Hockey Club were the champions of the 2018 Coffs Coast 9s hockey tournament.

ON TOP: Bellingen Hockey Club were the champions of the 2018 Coffs Coast 9s hockey tournament.

HOCKEY: Players from across the region will converge on the Stadium Dr hockey complex this weekend for the annual Bruce Barnier Memorial Coffs Coast 9s.

The event acknowledges the contribution made to local hockey by the late Bruce Barnier.

Bruce was a tireless campaigner for the sport and had a profound impact on junior development in the region.

Nine-a-side hockey is a shortened format of the game which provides a fast-paced, open environment for attacking hockey.

It's the perfect pre-season format in the lead-up to the winter competition.

The Coffs Coast 9s has attracted 10 teams this year including visiting teams from Tamworth and Grafton along with various club-based teams and those simply playing for fun.

The tournament will feature two divisions, allowing young players to participate and enjoy the weekend.

"Having 10 teams contest this event is a fantastic result,” Hockey Coffs Coast president Joel Matthews said.

"It's a great way to honour someone who had such a large impact on the development of hockey in the Coffs Harbour region.

"We'd like to thank the Pier Hotel for their financial support which will help with event planning and execution. It's great to see local businesses investing in hockey.”

The competition begins on Friday and will continue through to a finals series on Sunday.