Hockey challenge honours sport stalwart

This weekend's Bruce Barnier Memorial Coffs Coast 9's signals the fast approaching start to the hockey season.

PLAYERS from throughout the Coffs Coast will converge on the Stadium Drive hockey complex this weekend for the Bruce Barnier Memorial Coffs Coast 9s.

The annual event, sponsored by the Park Beach Hotel Motel (Hoey Moey), acknowledges the contribution made to local hockey by the late Bruce Barnier.

Nine-a-side hockey is a shortened format of the game, which traditionally has 11 players on each team.

The matches are shorter in length and provide a fast, open environment for attacking hockey. It's the perfect pre-season format in the lead-up to the winter competition.

The Coffs Coast 9s has attracted nine mixed teams for the 2017 event, including a Coffs Coast Hockey Academy side (players from the Coffs Coast junior development squad), a Masters side, a visiting team from Grafton and various club-based teams.

"Having nine teams contest this event is a fantastic result,” Hockey Coffs Coast president Debbie Baldwin said.

"It's a great way to honour someone who had such a profound impact on the development of hockey in the Coffs Harbour region.

"We're also very pleased to have the support of the Hoey Moey, who've provided financial support for the event. They're also hosting a social function for all of the players on Saturday night.”

The competition starts tonight and continues right through the weekend, culminating in a finals series on Sunday afternoon.

Clubs are actively seeking junior and senior players for the 2017 winter season.

Representatives from Hockey Coffs Coast will be available throughout the event to speak to parents and players who might be interested in playing hockey this season.