FIELD FUN: Coffs Masters show sponsors John Rafferty, Shona Hunter and Rebecca Ramsay some finer points of play. Trevor Veale
Hockey attracts huge visitor numbers

Greg White
by
27th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

COFFS Harbour is this weekend hosting the Women's Masters Hockey Half-State Championships.

Coffs Harbour has three of the 63 teams involved with 119 games to be played at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and the hockey complex opposite.

Nine grass fields and one synthetic surface will be used along with dozens of ground officials to keep things flowing.

Hockey NSW representative David Thompson said 1680 players have registered for an event so big it has to be held at two venues within the state.

"Hockey is a unique sport for numerous reasons, not least of them the longevity of our players," he said.

"It's a sport for anyone from the age of six to 80 and this event is a testament to that.

"The Women's Masters State Championships is the largest event on the Hockey NSW calendar and is a great weekend of competition and socialising.

"I would like to thank C.ex Group for their terrific support of this event and for looking after our members across the weekend.

"Also, I would like to acknowledge the assistance of Coffs Harbour Council and Hockey Coffs Coast in hosting this tournament.

"Not only is Coffs Harbour a beautiful area of this state it has now also cemented itself as a regional centre of hockey in NSW."

    Local Partners