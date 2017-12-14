Ho, ho, ho Christmas

THE festive season is here and it's time to get involved by joining in on a family fun event filled with everything Christmas.

The Woolgoolga Mitre 10 Carols by the Sea has returned with entertainment for adults and kids, food, a laser show and even a visit from Santa Claus.

Organisers Val Swan and Jane Mann said the Woolgoolga carols are an important community initiative.

"Woolgoolga Mitre 10 Carols by the Sea would not be possible without the support of our amazing local businesses who sponsor the event and our volunteers who organise everything and bring the event together,” Mrs Swan said.

"Events like the carols and volunteers who donate their time to co-ordinate them are an integral part of the community.

"I love being involved in the carols, I think it's important to give back and contribute what and where we can.

"I've lived on the Northern Beaches for a long time, I have children and grandchildren here and the carols are always such a great way for the community to come together and celebrate the beautiful place we live.”

Grab a blanket and head on down with family and friends, enjoy a sausage sizzle from the voluntary Marine Rescue team or grab some food from the local cafes and takeaways.

Entertainment will include children's group The Toads, The Smileys will MC and students from Woolgoolga Dance Studio and the Lifehouse band will perform on the night.

When: Saturday, starting at 6pm.

Where: The Woolgoolga Beach Reserve.