Hit author brings debut novel to local literary function

FLOWERS FOUND: Author Holly Ringland will visit Coffs Harbour to promote her debut novel. Giulia Zonza

GETTING a publisher to even read the manuscript of your proposed first novel is miraculous.

Then, having your project make it in to print and watching is buzz up the best seller lists around the world is the stuff of dreams.

Australian author Holly Ringland's debut novel, The Lost Flowers Of Alice Hart, has made her a literary sensation in the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and France.

Enthusiastic readers will flock to meet Holly at the Harry Bailey Memorial Library in Coffs Harbour on Thursday, April 5.

Set between the sugar cane fields of northern Queensland, a wildflower farm and a crater in the central Australian desert, the novel tells the story of Alice, the young daughter of an abusive father.

She has to learn the hard way she can break the patterns of the past, live on her own terms and find her own strength with a little help from the language of native flowers.

Essentially, the novel explores the power of stories, the cyclical nature of violence and the long shadow cast by trauma.

Reviewers including Kate Forsyth, herself the author of The Beast's Garden, said the book is an "astonishingly assured debut.”

"Written with intelligence, grace and sensitivity, Holly's novel is both heart-breaking and life-affirming, following the journey of her heroine Alice as she discovers the strength of spirit to break the patterns of violence of her past,” Forsyth wrote.

The event is free but bookings are advised as numbers are limited.

Refreshments will be served from 5.30pm and the talk begins at 6pm.

The Book Warehouse will be selling copies and Holly will be happy to sign.

Register at holly_ringland_coffs_library.eventbrite.com.au or phone 6648 4900.