Hit a six with the Sydney Sixers in Coffs Harbour

GO BIG: The Sydney Sixers will host its junior Camp Sixers in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday, January 17. Brad Greenshields

THE next generation of big hitters and star bowlers will get a chance to refine their skills with the Sydney Sixers.

The Big Bash League club will bring its Camp Sixers to Coffs Harbour juniors next Wednesday.

The entry level, high energy program is open to children aged 5-11.

It uses music and games-based cricket activities to help children learn to play like their Twenty20 heroes.

The Coffs camp will be held at the PCYC on January 17 from 9am-3pm.

It costs $66 per participant. To book visit sydneysixers.com.au.