History to be made in AFL grand Finals

THE national AFL competition has a general bye so any footy fan looking for their fix needs to get down to C.ex Coffs International Stadium on Saturday for the AFL North Coast grand finals.

The senior game pits two teams against each other that are not only fierce local rivals but are looking to carve their own piece of history.

Sawtell-Toormina Saints have won nine senior premierships which sees them sit alongside Woolgoolga Blues as the equal most successful club in AFLNC history.

A win today will see Saints assume the sole mantle as the club with the greatest number of premiership wins since the league's inception in 1982.

Coffs Harbour Breakers are a club with their own eye on creating history.

Rising in 2015 from the merger of former rivals Coffs Swans and North Coffs Kangaroos, the Breakers endured a lean first season in the competition but have featured in every senior grand final since.

Their premiership breakthrough came last season and with the possibility of going back-to-back have their own dynasty in mind.

This will be the third successive season these clubs have faced off in the grand final.

In each of the past two it's been the team that came through from the preliminary final that's claimed the title so Breakers need to buck that trend if they are to defend the premiership.

Honours have been shared across six meetings in 2018 but Breakers have the momentum having won the last three including the semi final.

That match was close with several lead changes in the last quarter and today is likely to see a repeat performance.

Women

THE inaugural grand final offers Sawtell-Toormina and Port Macquarie their own opportunity to create history by becoming the first team to have their name engraved on the Linnett Perpetual Premiership Cup.

Saints have been the form team all season winning eight and drawing one of their 10 regular season fixtures.

The club provided 10 players to the dominant North Coast Force representative team and this is a really strong indicator of the strength and depth of their line-up.

Magpies inflicted the only loss of the season on Saints and backed this up with a draw on the next occasion they met.

Port know they have the ability to match it with Sawtell if they bring their A-game and don't let them jump out to an early lead.

This is exactly what happened in the semi where Saints opened a big lead by quarter time but the rest of the match was extremely close and tight.

First timers to women's footy have been surprised by both the ferocity of the contest and the skill level.

Sawtell and Port are sure to turn on a spectacle totally befitting a season ender.

Under-17

COFFS Harbour Breakers take on Port Macquarie Magpies in a rematch of this season's most exciting contest.

Two weeks ago they played out a one point nail biter that had more twists and turns than a soap opera.

On that occasion it was Breakers that emerged with the spoils meaning Magpies had to come through a tough preliminary final while Breakers had the week off.

Port are minor premiers but have struggled for numbers in the past month and had to play without the luxury of a bench.

Fatigue could become an issue for those players that have backed up in the higher grades and the Magpies will need to remain calm and stay focussed.

Breakers will have welcomed last week's rest as they gun for their third Youth title in the past four years.

This is testament to the production line of talent considering all players who contributed to the first two flags have progressed to open age footy.

Reserve grade

PORT Macquarie Magpies can mark the team's resurrection if they can get over the top of Coffs Breakers.

Unable to field a reserve team in 2017 it has been a major achievement to not only get the team back together but to string together a season that has produced just one loss.

This is the one men's grade Breakers are yet to claim a title in and they will be desperate to send off a number of retiring players in the best possible way.

Both clubs will put out strong line-ups full of players that have oscillated between reserves and the top grade all season which will guarantee a high quality affair.