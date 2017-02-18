History shows Dan's doubts are unfounded

IN EACH of the past two seasons Sydney Swans midfielder Dan Hannebery has been runner-up in the club Best & Fairest award, picked in the All Australian team and finished fifth in the Brownlow Medal.
Yet the man who will turn 26 on Friday admits to having doubts as the Sydney Swans prepare to face North Melbourne tomorrow. But he also said he's not alone in that department.
"You're unsure whether you've still got it or not," Hannebery said.
"I think every player has those doubts. Have I done enough? How good am I feeling? Do I still have the ability to play? I think every player has that.
"Once you play that first JLT Series game, you get those butterflies out of the way and it's almost as normal after that I suppose."
> > > Click here to scroll down to the 29-man squad the Sydney Swans named for the game against North Melbourne
While Hannebery may have some doubts about his own ability, he has no such concerns about the younger group at the club.
"There's nine guys we've drafted or traded in last year and the majority of those guys have looked really strong at training and really exciting," he said.
"They're still only young, they've got a lot to learn but some of the snippets they've shown in match simulation already has been really encouraging and no doubt some of them will debut this year for us.
"The young players that we've got that played last year are also outstanding.
"I think we've got the third or fourth youngest list in the comp and there's no reason why we can't maintain the standards that we had last year with that young list also."
For Hannebery though, what he really wants is just for that siren to sound tomorrow so he can rip into the season after a long summer slog.
"You play amongst each other for a number of months and all you want to do is just play against genuine opposition."
DAN HANNEBERY FILE
Games: 170. Goals: 82.
Height: 181cm. Weight: 76kg.
Premiership: 2012
All Australian: 2013, 2015, 2016
Coaches' Association Player of the Year: 2015
AFL Rising Star: 2010
SYDNEY SWANS
4. Dan Hannebery
5. Isaac Heeney
6. Jordan Foote
7. Harry Cunningham
8. Kurt Tippett
10. Zak Jones
12. Josh Kennedy
13. Oliver Florent
14. Callum Mills
17. Darcy Cameron
19. Shaun Edwards
20. Sam Reid
21. Jack Maibaum
25. Ben Ronke
26. Luke Parker
27. Dan Robinson
28. Nic Newman
29. George Hewett
30. Tyrone Leonardis
31. Harry Marsh
32. Michael Talia
33. Brandon Jack
38. Colin O'Riordan
40. Nick Smith
42. Robbie Fox
43. Lewis Melican
44. Jake Lloyd
45. Sam Fisher
46. Sam Murray