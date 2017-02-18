History shows Dan's doubts are unfounded

Despite injuring his knee in last year's AFL Grand Final, Dan Hannebery has been one of the leading lights of the Sydney Swans pre-season.

IN EACH of the past two seasons Sydney Swans midfielder Dan Hannebery has been runner-up in the club Best & Fairest award, picked in the All Australian team and finished fifth in the Brownlow Medal.

Yet the man who will turn 26 on Friday admits to having doubts as the Sydney Swans prepare to face North Melbourne tomorrow. But he also said he's not alone in that department.

"You're unsure whether you've still got it or not," Hannebery said.

"I think every player has those doubts. Have I done enough? How good am I feeling? Do I still have the ability to play? I think every player has that.

"Once you play that first JLT Series game, you get those butterflies out of the way and it's almost as normal after that I suppose."

While Hannebery may have some doubts about his own ability, he has no such concerns about the younger group at the club.

"There's nine guys we've drafted or traded in last year and the majority of those guys have looked really strong at training and really exciting," he said.

"They're still only young, they've got a lot to learn but some of the snippets they've shown in match simulation already has been really encouraging and no doubt some of them will debut this year for us.

"The young players that we've got that played last year are also outstanding.

"I think we've got the third or fourth youngest list in the comp and there's no reason why we can't maintain the standards that we had last year with that young list also."

For Hannebery though, what he really wants is just for that siren to sound tomorrow so he can rip into the season after a long summer slog.

"You play amongst each other for a number of months and all you want to do is just play against genuine opposition."

DAN HANNEBERY FILE

Games: 170. Goals: 82.

Height: 181cm. Weight: 76kg.

Premiership: 2012

All Australian: 2013, 2015, 2016

Coaches' Association Player of the Year: 2015

AFL Rising Star: 2010