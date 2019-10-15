History repeats as 104yo family home burns to the ground

A huge fire has broken out on Carlyle Street in Mackay.

AS DAVID Hope watched the last piece of his family's history on the corner of Carlyle and River Streets become a blazing inferno on Sunday evening, it was almost like history was repeating itself.

Nine years earlier, the Slade Point man had watched his family's historic former business go up in flames on the adjoining parcel of land.

Hossacks Store was destroyed along with two other buildings in a major fire in June, 2010 but the adjoining home, which was built in 1915 as a wedding present to Mr Hope's great aunt Matilda Hope (nee Hossack) and her husband Charles, remained at the site.

The store had been an iconic fishing tackle shop, and chandlery, and was one of the final links with Mackay's historic waterfront.

The Pioneer River around the Hossacks area was Mackay's original port before the harbour was opened just before World War II.

Mr Hope said he was enjoying his evening at home when he got word of the fire, after a media organisation contacted a relative living in Western Australia about the blaze.

"I got a call from one of my sisters in Brisbane, who got an email from a nephew in Perth, who had been contacted by ABC radio," Mr Hope said.

"I am the only one (family member) who still lives in Mackay. I have three brothers and three sisters."

Mackay’s David Hope watched on as his family’s former property went up in smoke.

As fire crews battled to contain Sunday night's blaze, which completely destroyed the 109 year old Queenslander, Mr Hope recalled his time at the property and adjoining store.

"Mr great grandfather Hugh Hossack started the family business, Hossacks Store on the corner. The building was built in 1896 and in 1996 we celebrated our centenary in business," he said.

"It was a family business … a fishing, tackle and ships chandlery store … we also started the first crushed ice manufacturing business in Mackay.

The Hossack family were proprietors of the Hossack store which was situated in River Street, Mackay. Left to right in this group are, Matilda and Hugh Hossack and their daughter Matilda.

"My great grandfather owned this whole block and when his youngest daughter got married he carved that off with a separate deed and he built that house as a wedding present.

"I lived here for the first 19 years of my life basically; I lived upstairs above the shop.

"We left the property early this century. I don't know exactly when … 2006 maybe. We closed the business down about 2001.

In an eerie coincidence, it was a Sunday afternoon almost 10 years ago that the former store burnt down.

"It was a Sunday and I was coming back from a fishing trip down Ilbilbie way," Mr Hope said.

"I was driving the car because I was the only sober one and as we were coming across the bridge I looked out and saw all of the smoke and said 'well that's Hossacks store that's just gone up'.

"Everybody else said 'how would you know?' and I said 'well, I know exactly where it is'."

The former Hossacks store on fire in the Mackay CBD in June 2010.

Despite the loss of history, Mr Hope said there was no use dwelling on it.

"Well … if it's gone, it's gone, there's nothing you can do about it. As far as that house is concerned, it's really only my aunts and my father that had anything there," he said.

"The last of my aunts now lives in Tasmania and she is 90 something."

The current owners of the property, who bought the unoccupied house and adjoining vacant lot totalling 1317sq m in December 2018 for $330,000, spoke with police at the scene on Sunday night.

Mr Hope said he understood the new owners had always planned to pull down the house for development.

With the fire initially deemed suspicious, police guarded the scene overnight before fire investigations could take place yesterday.

Mackay District Duty Office Senior Sergeant David Parnell said crews were called to the scene about 6pm.

"At the moment the cause of the fire is undetermined," Snr Sgt Parnell said.

"We have our Criminal Investigation Branch here as well as our forensic crews and they will see if they can make a determination (as to what happened).

"We are treating it as undetermined. There is no reason for us to think that somebody did something but we are looking at it to make sure no offences have been committed."

There were initial reports people were seen running away from the scene shortly after the fire began, but Snr Sgt Parnell said those people were actually running in fear.

"We have actually been able to locate those persons and they were actually people that saw the fire and when explosions occurred they have taken fright and run to a safe location to call triple-0," he said.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the home was too dangerous to enter overnight.

She said the home was not insured and the owners decided not to make a complaint to police about the blaze.