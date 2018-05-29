History of works at the slipway

In 2014, slipway owner Ray Vanderkly had to shut up the valuable service to allow remediation works.

In 2014, slipway owner Ray Vanderkly had to shut up the valuable service to allow remediation works. Rob Wright

IT'S been four years since the Coffs Harbour slipway was first announced to close for remediation works, causing major concerns for local commercial fishing boats, sailors and boat owners.

Take a look back through the time line as reported by the Advocate. Let us know your thoughts on the future of the slipway at editorial@coffs coastadvocate.com.au

March 2014 - An announcement was made that the Coffs Harbour slipway would close to allow remediation works to address heavy metal contamination after tributylin was found at the site.

NSW Trade and Investment Crown Lands said once remediation was completed future use of the slipway site would be sought via an expression of interest process.

April 2014 - The Harbour Users Group was told in April 2014 that local vessel maintenance and repair needed to be done before July.

May 2014 - Tenders were called for the redevelopment and lease of the Coffs Harbour slipway.

August 2014 - The slipping of vessels ceased in Coffs Harbour, with the commercial fishing fleet, sailors and boat owners forced to travel to either Yamba or Port Macquarie for service and repairs.

The Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-operative hoped to run a caretaker slipway facility in the event of a maritime emergency but the proposal was knocked back by the department.

February 2015 - The Fishermen's Co-op secured insurance to operate the slipway in caretaker mode until full remediation works were carried out and the site could be leased to an individual or company looking to run the slipway in the long term.

March 2015 - The first vessel since August accessed the slipway facility and the remediation action plan was still pending.

September 2015 - Small fishing vessels were able to use the Coffs Harbour slipway but concerns over the future of the facility continued to rise.

Forty small boat owners and crew received training to obtain a marine blue card to be able to work on the slipway for interim services once the co-op's operational plan was signed off.

October 2015 - Commercial and amateur fishermen had a window of opportunity to complete all their vessel repairs before it closed for remediation after Christmas. The Coffs Harbour Fishermen's Co-op was granted a two-year interim license to complete vessel maintenance.

December 2015 - The Department of Primary Industries opened tenders for the construction of a boat retrieval and maintenance facility at the site.

April 2016 - Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said the $2.6 million remediation of the Coffs Harbour slipway had begun, with the project due for completion by July.

June 2016 - Remediation of the slipway was planned to be completed in coming weeks, according to Minister for Primary Industries Niall Blair.

In a statement, the minister's office also said the completion of works for a temporary crane-out facility was expected by the end of September.

December 2016 - Works on a short-term solution to the Coffs Harbour boat maintenance facility were scheduled to be finished in the coming weeks.

According to the Department of Industry - Lands, a short-term licence was granted to move in up to two cranes to lift boats up to 60 tonnes in tandem following the removal and remediation of the old slipway.

A long-term facility was under negotiation with the State Government and a private company.

May 2017 - Port Macquarie-based company Birdon was named as the preferred proponent to replace the former slipway, with talk about work starting in 18 months.

May 2018 - Birdon was named as the preferred proponent but had not received a contract.