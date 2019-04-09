Menu
History of alleged dangerous practises uncovered after death of Christopher Cassaniti
News

Emails reveal concerns months before scaffold collapse

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
9th Apr 2019 6:25 AM
A SERIES of emails revealed concerns about the dangers of a scaffolding site months before the death of a Sydney apprentice at a Macquarie Park building site.

Christopher Cassaniti, 18, died last Monday when a nine-storey scaffolding tower collapsed on top of him.

The worksite, building company Ganellen and scaffolding company Synergy Scaffolding are now under investigation, and a history of alleged dangerous practises have been uncovered in emails published by 7 News.

 

On June 18, 2018, an email from Synergy to Ganellen detailed the risks at the site.

"One raker tie on Building M level has been removed. This seems to be a recurring theme and this is starting to get ridiculous. I've never had these issues on any site," the email read. "This is putting lives at risk."

In a second email sent on September 28, 2018, the scaffolding company warned Ganellen's safety officer, who had only left university two years earlier, about issues at the site.

The scene of the collapse at Macquarie Park. Picture: 10 News First
The scene of the collapse at Macquarie Park. Picture: 10 News First

 

Scaffolding company Synergy Scaffolding is now under investigation. Picture: Toby Zerna
Scaffolding company Synergy Scaffolding is now under investigation. Picture: Toby Zerna

"Please see attached photos of scaffold that has been removed. They have removed boards from hop-ups to install props," the email read.

"Once again, they should not be touching the scaffold, especially the ties. This has been an ongoing issue."

A spokesman for Ganellen said it would be inappropriate to comment on emails while an investigation into Mr Cassaniti's death continues.

"Out of respect for the families involved and with the investigations underway, it would be inappropriate to respond to questions, speculation or do anything that may prejudice or pre-empt the investigations that are underway," the spokesman said.

Synergy did not respond to requests for comment.

