History beckons for the victor

NO SECOND PRIZE: This afternoon sees the Coffs Breakers and Sawtell/Toormina meet for the second straight year in the AFL North Coast grand final.

THIS is a grand final where history is not only repeating itself but will also be made as Sawtell/ Toormina meets Coffs Breakers in a replay of last year's season decider.

If the Saints win at C.ex Coffs International Stadium today it will be their fourth premiership in a row which would equal the record North Coffs created from 2001 to 2004.

It will also be the club's 10th premiership, surpassing the nine won by Woolgoolga when the Blues were the competition powerhouse in the 1980s and 1990s.

If the Coffs Breakers win it will be the club's first senior premiership since the merger between the Coffs Swans and North Coffs.

Both teams have taken opposing views as to why their teams will win today.

Breakers coach Nic Von Schill thinks having a younger team may give his team an advantage against the Saints.

"We have a much younger team than last year, and we have adapted our game plan to suit the youth of the team," Von Schill said.

However Sawtell/Toormina counterpart Luke Mathews believes his team will come out on top due to the teams past experience seeing as today will be the 12th time in 13 years the Saints have reached the grand final.

"It's a no brainer, we're quite passionate and have got a good culture at Sawtell and are all really pumped to get on the field," Matthews said.

"Plus most of our players have a great amount of experience playing in finals."

Two weeks ago it was the Saints who were too good for the Breakers in the 2nd Semi Final but the Coffs team bounced back last week to thrash Port Macquarie.

"Getting beaten by Sawtell gave us a wake up call, there were so many areas that we were exposed on," Von Schill said.

While the Breakers have their eye on redemption, the Saints have their eyes firmly set on history.

"If we win this year, we will be the most successful team in the area, with the number of premierships we have in first grade," Matthews said.

AFL NORTH COAST GRAND FINAL

Seniors - 3.10pm: Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers

Reserves - 12.30pm: Sawtell/Toormina v Coffs Breakers

Women's exhibition - 2.10pm: Mid North Coast v North Coast

Under-18s - 10.30am: Grafton v Coffs Breakers