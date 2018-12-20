Historic team unveiled

HARD TO HANDLE: It takes four Group 3 defenders to drag down Gladiators' Mishika Randall during the inaugural North Coast representative clash at Kempsey last weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: A monumental announcement was made this week, with the first North Coast Bulldogs representative side unveiled.

The Sawtell Panthers are the most well-represented team from Group 2, with six players selected.

South Grafton Rebels had four players picked, Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo Magpies had two and the Coffs Harbour Comets had one.

The side was selected after the Group 2 v Group 3/Hastings match in Kempsey last weekend.

Coffs Harbour Comets flyer Jade Egar was stoked to be named in the squad.

"I wasn't very confident I'd make the side because I am a bit smaller and everyone played so well,” Egar said.

"But I was happy with how I played and I'm happy I've been selected.”

Egar, who can play fullback or in the halves, said defence is her biggest challenge because of her build.

But there isn't an issue when the 17-year-old has the ball-in-hand.

"My biggest strength is my speed and step.”

Egar has played touch and soccer since she was seven and began to play league tag when she was 14.

This year was her first taste of rugby league after playing for the Comets in the rugby league 9s competition.

Being one of the youngest players picked, Egar will bring youthful exuberance to the Bulldogs side when they take part in the Country Championships next March.

From there, the livewire plans on making the sky the limit when it comes to rugby league.

"I want to put football first and see how far I go... I don't want to let other things stop me or get in my way.”

Northern Bulldogs Group 2 players

Nala Ballangarry - Sawtell

Rachel Devine - Bellingen

Alaya Donovan - Sawtell

Jade Egar - Coffs Harbour

Jayaka Hart - South Grafton

Makayla Hoskins - Sawtell

Lauren Linton - Sawtell

Shellie Long - South Grafton

Tina McRae - Bellingen

Mishika Randall - South Grafton

Zoie Shrewies - Sawtell

Greta Smith - Sawtell

Karri Williams - South Grafton