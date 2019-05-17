Menu
Historic rail motor is back in Coffs this weekend

17th May 2019 12:30 PM
The Rainforest Rattler is operating this weekend on the Coffs Coast.
The Rainforest Rattler is operating this weekend on the Coffs Coast.

THE old girl the Rainforest Rattler is back in Coffs Harbour.

The vintage train is touring the North Coast with rides available today and tomorrow, then the historic rail motor is off to Casino Beef Week from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26, and Macksville Rail Centenary from Saturday, June 1, to Sunday, June 2.

If you're departing from Coffs Harbour, go to the Coffs Show as well and get a 10% discount on your rail tickets.

The Rainforest Rattler is operating this weekend on the Coffs Coast.
The Rainforest Rattler is operating this weekend on the Coffs Coast. Rainforestrattler.com

Use discount code "show" when booking on the Rainforest Rattler website and provide a photo of you at the show to validate your discount.

Book your tickets here. 

The Rainforest Rattler is back on the Coffs Coast headed to Beef Week at Casino.
The Rainforest Rattler is back on the Coffs Coast headed to Beef Week at Casino. Rainforestrattler.com
Coffs Coast Advocate

