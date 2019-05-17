Historic rail motor is back in Coffs this weekend

The Rainforest Rattler is operating this weekend on the Coffs Coast. Rainforestrattler.com

THE old girl the Rainforest Rattler is back in Coffs Harbour.

The vintage train is touring the North Coast with rides available today and tomorrow, then the historic rail motor is off to Casino Beef Week from Friday, May 24, to Sunday, May 26, and Macksville Rail Centenary from Saturday, June 1, to Sunday, June 2.

If you're departing from Coffs Harbour, go to the Coffs Show as well and get a 10% discount on your rail tickets.

Use discount code "show" when booking on the Rainforest Rattler website and provide a photo of you at the show to validate your discount.

