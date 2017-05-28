Historic Indigenous site recognised with new name

Coffs Harbour City Council is recognising the large settlement of Aboriginal people that grew at the Fitzroy Oval site on Coffs Creek in the 1940s.

A COMMUNITY push to recognise the significance of Fitzroy Oval to Coffs Harbour's Gumbaynggirr community has been welcomed and endorsed by Coffs Harbour City Councillors.

Councillors voted unanimously at their last meeting to send a dual name request to the Geographical Names Board of NSW to seek approval for the new dual name 'The Old Camp - Yaam Nguura Jalumgal' to be recognised geographically.

'Yaam Nguura Jalumgal' is Gumbaynggirr language for 'The Old Camp', the historic English name used by the Gumbaynggirr community for Fitzroy Oval.

In the 1940s, a large settlement of Aboriginal people grew at the site on Coffs Creek, with up to 200 people living at the 'The Old Camp' at one time. The camp was in existence for about 20 years.

'The Old Camp' demonstrated that the creek area has always been an important historic focus for Aboriginal people in the Coffs Harbour area.

Consultation relating to the dual naming was undertaken with Council's Yandaarra Aboriginal Advisory Committee, the Coffs Harbour District Local Aboriginal Land Council, the Garlambirla Guuyu Girrwa Elders Group and Aboriginal community members who have a connection to Fitzroy Oval from when it was an Aboriginal settlement.

All stakeholders consulted have endorsed the dual naming proposal and the dual names. Support has also been forthcoming from the Muurrbay Aboriginal Language and Co-operative Centre which vetted the name for accuracy and relevance.