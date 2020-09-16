Menu
Claremont is the original farmhouse on the Waurn Ponds hill east of Ghazeepore Rd.
Historic homestead saved from demolition

by Natalee Kerr
16th Sep 2020 7:25 AM
One of Geelong's last surviving Victorian homesteads is set to be enjoyed by future generations - and avoid demolition - under new protections.

Claremont Homestead, an 1850s farmhouse overlooking Deakin University in Waurn Ponds, is one of the few remaining rural homes in the Victorian-Georgian style within the Geelong region.

Planning Minister Richard Wynne placed an interim heritage overlay on the homestead this week, which will be in place until December 31, 2021.

Members of the Baum family - Geoff Baum, Doug Baum and Debra Stavenuiter, who owned the property. Picture: Peter Ristevski
In the meantime, the state government will work with the City of Greater Geelong to apply permanent heritage protections to the property.

The homestead hit the market for the first time in 126 years in April - attracting the attention of developers.

The council referred the homestead to Mr Wynne after it received an application to demolish it, the state government said.

Mr Wynne said the protection would ensure the "treasured place" remained part of the state's identity.

"Councils are responsible for local heritage and they need to ensure they put in place the necessary protections to give certainty to their communities and to their landowners," Mr Wynne said.

The protections cover the outbuildings connected to the homestead and a Norfolk Island pine, which was part of the homestead's garden and remains a local landmark.

Claremont occupies 6156sq m at 12-16 Kinsmead Street, the remnants of a 100ha farm owned by four generations of the Baum family.

Originally published as Historic Geelong homestead saved from demolition

