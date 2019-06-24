Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HISTORIC TIMES: Horse teams travelling up the Razorback ridge near the township of Mount Morgan.
HISTORIC TIMES: Horse teams travelling up the Razorback ridge near the township of Mount Morgan. Engineers Australia
News

Historic CQ site named one of nation's top 100 achievements

Sean Fox
by
24th Jun 2019 1:00 AM | Updated: 9:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MOUNT Morgan Mine has been acknowledged as one of Australia's top 100 significant Australian engineering achievements.

The historic township made the list which was created by Engineers Australia for their book, Wonders never cease filled with 100 significant Australian engineering achievements to mark its centenary year.

Over the course of about a century between 1882 and 1981, the Mount Morgan Mine yielded 225,000kg of gold, 50,000kg of silver and 360,000 tonnes of copper, and in the process played an integral role in both the state and nation.

Between 1982 and 1990, tailing were re-processed at the mine site, and 14.5 tonnes of gold was found.

President and chair, Trish White said Wonders never cease celebrated the country's rich engineering heritage.

Wonders never cease can be purchased online at www.eabooks.com.au

engineering mount morgan mine tmbhistory top honour
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    The alleged drink and drug drivers in court this week

    premium_icon The alleged drink and drug drivers in court this week

    News At least 16 people are facing Coffs Harbour Local Court.

    • 24th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    The week that was on the Coffs Coast

    News The 10 must read stories on the Coffs Coast.

    • 24th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Coffs Coast celebrates local leading businesses

    Coffs Coast celebrates local leading businesses

    News Hundreds of business owners came together on the weekend.

    • 24th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    VOTE NOW: Which bakery is the best on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: Which bakery is the best on the Coffs Coast?

    News WHICH bakery will be crowned the best on the Coffs Coast?