Historic courthouse found to have termite damage

Ute Schulenberg/ The Coffs Coast

BELLINGEN Courthouse has been closed with matters next week shifting to Coffs Harbour Courthouse after termite damage was detected inside the historic building.

The NSW Justice department said the 108-year-old courthouse will be closed while structural engineering and heritage building inspections are carried out.

A NSW Justice spokesperson said the damage has impacted walls in the registry, records room, public waiting areas and the Magistrate's Chambers.

Due to the closure, sittings from April 4 have been transferred to Coffs Harbour Local Courthouse.

"All parties and stakeholders are currently being advised including police and the local council," the spokesperson said.

Bellingen sits one day per month and the registry is open two days per week.

Any enquiries regarding Bellingen matters may be directed to local-court-bellingen@justice.nsw.gov.au or via NSW Court Service Centre on 1300 679 272.