Hints for HSC exam

ARE you about to tackle the HSC trials and feel you need some tips and advice on exam preparation and study in the run-up to the finals?

Help is at hand at Coffs Harbour's Harry Bailey Memorial Library.

Andrew Scrivener, an experienced marker for the HSC English exam, will be offering students valuable words of wisdom at a seminar at the Library, August 22, at 5.30pm.

In particular, he will share a marker's perspective on how to turn an answer into Band 5 or 6 to help students understand how to enhance their marks.

This is an opportunity to hear directly from an exam marker and there will be plenty of time at the event to ask your own questions.

The talk is free, but bookings are essential. Limited places.

Online bookings, Library website's 'News and Events Calendar' at libraries.coffsharbour.nsw.gov.au

Details Library 6648 4900. Refreshments served prior.